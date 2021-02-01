Metagenomic sequencing market Sees Promising Growth in 2023

Metagenomics sequencing, also known as environmental or community genomics is an approach that allows insight to be gained into community biodiversity and function. In the process of metagenomics sequencing, the DNA of the specified host microorganism is extracted and cloned directly from the microorganism using genetic analyses of DNA.

The function of metagenomic sequencing which is to sequence the genomes of untargeted cells in a community in order to elucidate community composition and function helps to understand the several types of cells in a community and what organisms are present in their physiology.

Research using the metagenomic sequencing taps into several fields due to the broad existence of large microbial communities. For instance; the study of soil microbiota has led to advances in understanding and treating plant pathogens. Whereas. In human gut microbiota, the use of metagenomics discovered how common antibiotic genes are in the gut bacteria.

Currently, the metagenomic sequencing market is growing pervasively. The dominant factors driving this growth include the rising awareness of genetic disorders, advanced technological platforms, and the availability of improved genomic tools. Moreover, the continually dropping prices of this process are escalating the market on the global platform, encouraging people to undergo the genetic tests.

Acknowledging the exponential growth this market is witnessing today, Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published study report asserts that the global metagenomic sequencing market will further garner enormous gains by 2023, registering approximately 6.5% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2017 – 2023).

The market demonstrates vast opportunities for service providers and companies with a great scope of expanding to enter the untapped regions by making these procedures affordable.

