Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market 2021 – Demand in Market, Share, Size, Revenue, Growth Overview to 2023

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest report on the automotive cockpit electronics market discuss numerous factors that are responsible for the expansion of the automotive cockpit electronics market. A complete analysis on the impact of COVID 19 on the automotive cockpit electronics market is released with the report. The surge in the demand for modern technologies such as head-up display and growing safety awareness can promote the expansion of the market through the study period. The increase in the per capita income of customers and increase in demand for autonomous cars are boosting the need for advanced electronics devices, which is expected to spur the rise of the market.

Segment Study:

The segment analysis of the automotive cockpit electronics market is done by product type, end market, technology type, and vehicle type.

The product type based segments of the automotive cockpit electronics market are infotainment & navigation, information display, HUD, telematics, instrument cluster, and others. The Head-up display segment can cause escalation in the annual revenue generation for the market through the study period. The automotive cockpit electronics market surge can be attributed to the continuous increase in the demand for Head-up display in the luxury automobiles and premium vehicles. The increase in awareness about head-up display safety features can underpin the rise of the automotive cockpit electronics in the years to come.

The technology type based segments of the advanced cockpit electronics market are advance information display, Windshield head-up display, and advance telematics other systems. The Windshield head-up display segment can create high traction which is expected to promote the expansion of the market in the years ahead.

The end market based segments of the automotive cockpit electronic market are OEM and aftermarket. The increase in the focus of Automotive OEMs on the development of high end display and infotainment systems in luxury vehicles can drive the automotive cockpit electronic market in the future.

Regional Analysis:

Trends of the global automotive cockpit electronic market is studied across North America, APAC, EU, and the Rest of the World. The increase in the demand for automotive cockpit electronics due to the high sales of automobile can impel the expansion of the automotive cockpit electronics market in the Asia Pacific region. As per MRFR regional assessment, the automotive cockpit electronic market in APAC can secure the largest share in of the global market. The surge in the automotive cockpit electronics market in the study period due to the rise in the demand for vehicle across emerging regions can support the expansion of the market through the analysis period. The increase in the demand for cockpit electronics module and surge in the production threshold of vehicles can promote the expansion of the market in the analysis period. In Europe, the automotive cockpit electronic market is anticipated to register the second largest share in the forecast period due to the increase in the ownership of numerous passenger cars in Europe. Germany can head EU automotive cockpit electronic market across the review period. In North America, the high volume of passenger and commercial cars can support the expansion of the automotive cockpit electronics market through the study period. The rise in the commercial and passenger vehicle can contribute significantly to expansion of the automotive cockpit electronic market in near future.

Key Players:

Johnson Controls (U.S.), Harman International (U.S), Continental AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K), Visteon Corporation (U.S), Denso Corp. (Japan), IAV (Germany), Alpine Electronics Inc. (Japan), and Magneti Marelli (Italy) are some prominent names in the global automotive cockpit electronics market, profiled by MRFR.

