WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Live Streaming Pay-per-view Official Wrestling TV Channel: Full HD, Date and Time in USA When and where to watch

The most exciting time of the year to be a fan of pro wrestling has finally entered our lives with WrestleMania season upon us. As usual, that means it’s time to kick off the festivities with the annual Royal Rumble event. There will be 30 men and 30 women competing once again this year in the traditional Royal Rumble matches with the prize of challenging for a world title on the grandest stage of them all on the line.

The premier destination of WrestleMania 37 — again taking place over two nights — goes down inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/wwe-royal-rumble-2021-live-stream-31012021-ppv-wrestling-160224209/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/wwe-crackstreams-wwe-royal-rumble-2021-live-stream-reddit-jan31-160224212/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/wwe-royal-rumble-2021-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-sunday-160224217/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/2021-wwe-royal-rumble-reddit-streaming-free-live-online-160224224/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/wwe-royal-rumble-2021-live-stream-wwe-network-start-time-ppv-160224226/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/wwe-royal-rumble-2021-live-free-streams-watch-reddit-full-ppv-160224227/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/2021-wwe-royal-rumble-matches-card-start-time-ppv-predictions-160224229/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/wwe-royal-rumble-2021-free-live-streaming-wrestling-sun-31-jan-160224232/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/wwe-royal-rumble-2021-live-stream-how-to-watch-the-matches-160224234/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/wwe-crackstreams-wwe-royal-rumble-live-free-stream-reddit-update-160224237/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-wwe-royal-rumble-live-stream-reddit-online-160224240/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/2021-wwe-royal-rumble-live-stream-reddit-sunday-january-31th-160224243/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/wwe-streams-reddit-watch-wwe-royal-rumble-live-free-online-31th-160224244/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/wwe-royal-rumble-live-online-full-wrestling-tv-networkfull-match-160224246/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/wwe-royal-rumble-live-stream-kickoff-show-160224247/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/wwe-royal-rumble-2021-live-on-reddit-160224249/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-wwe-royal-rumble-2021-live-stream-reddit-buffstreams-free-160224251/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-royal-rumble-live-stream-wwe-reddit-free-31-january-2021-160224252/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/free-watch-wwe-royal-rumble-2021-live-streaming-online-160224254/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/royal-rumble-2021-wwe-live-stream-full-ppv-wrestling-reddittv-160224256/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/wwe-royal-rumble-live-stream-reddit-online-january-1312021-160224257/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-wwe-royal-rumble-live-stream-reddit-twitter-free-tv-160224259/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-wwe-royal-rumble-live-stream-reddit-free-youtube-tv-160224260/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/social-media-to-watch-wwe-royal-rumble-2021-live-stream-free-160224262/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/wwe-royal-rumble-2021-live-streaming-160224263/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/wwe-royal-rumble-2021-live-160224264/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-wwe-royal-rumble-live-streaming-free-reddit-online-2021-160224266/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-wwe-royal-rumble-live-free-stream-reddit-crackstream-160224267/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/wwe-royal-rumble-2021-live-stream-free-reddit-ppv-wrestling-160224269/

This year’s Royal Rumble event takes place on Sunday, Jan. 31 inside the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in Tampa. The headline over-the-top-rope matches are almost guaranteed to deliver surprises, but there will be a full card of action filling out the rest of the event, including some potentially huge championship bouts. While the card is still being filled out, we have taken a crack at predicting what will take place as WrestleMania 37 season kicks off.

The show will stream live on the WWE Network beginning at 7 p.m. ET following a one-hour kickoff show beginning at 6 p.m.

2021 WWE Royal Rumble card

Men’s Royal Rumble: Daniel Bryan became the first man to declare he would take part in the Royal Rumble match, and plenty of names should follow in the coming weeks. Of course, as with every year, there will be plenty of surprise entrants, so we will not know the entire 30-man field ahead of the event. But, you can expect most of those who appear regularly on Raw and SmackDown to join the field. One early surprise was Edge announcing his participation on the final pre-Rumble edition of Raw. Participants: Edge, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, Mustafa Ali, Jeff Hardy, Cesaro, Otis, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, AJ Styles, Jey Uso, John Morrison, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Daniel Bryan, Big E, Randy Orton, Braun Strowman + 12 TBA

Women’s Royal Rumble: For just the fourth time, the women will have their opportunity to earn a title shot by participating in a Royal Rumble. The first women’s Royal Rumble took place in 2018, with Asuka winning the match but failing to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania to win the Raw title. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair won the following two years, both going on to win titles at WrestleMania. The Raw and SmackDown locker rooms should begin declaring for the Rumble in the coming weeks. Participants: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Shayna Baszler, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, Natalya + 17 TBA

Universal Championship — Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens (Last Man Standing): Reigns took issue with WWE official Adam Pearce — a former five-time NWA champion — booking a match between Kevin Owens and Jey Uso after Reigns beat Owens in two matches for the universal championship. Reigns and Paul Heyman pulled strings to get Pearce entered into a gauntlet match to determine Reigns’ challenger at the Royal Rumble. Uso and Reigns then attacked Shinsuke Nakamura, the last man standing in the match, before placing Pearce on top for the three count and the victory. The situation ultimately backfired when Pearce signed the contract for a Last Man Standing match only to then immediately be “injured” while walking, immediately naming Owens as his replacement at the event.

WWE Championship — Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg: While McIntyre had active storylines with Keith Lee and Sheamus, WWE appears set to pull the trigger on another Goldberg return. McIntyre beat Lee on Legends Night in an incredible match, but the post-match moment was immediately interrupted by Goldberg, who issued a challenge for Royal Rumble on the premise that McIntyre has no respect for the legends who came before. McIntyre accepted the following week, accusing Goldberg of putting words in his mouth.

Women’s Tag Team Championship — Asuka & Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler: Baszler and Jax weren’t ready to walk away after losing the titles to Asuka and Flair at TLC. The match is also largely a product of a women’s tag division that has no other challengers ready for a major pay-per-view title shot. Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose and Lacey Evans have all been involved in issues with the four women in the match and could play into how the action plays out.

SmackDown Women’s Championship — Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella: Banks and Carmella have had issues since Carmella attacked the champion in her return to action. Banks has already survived the challenge of Carmella once, but gave her another opportunity at the title on the condition that she got to wrestle Carmella’s sommelier Reginald in a singles match. Banks defeated Reginald, and as promised, Carmella will now get her opportunity at the Royal Rumble event.

WrestleMania 37 season kicks off in earnest on Sunday with the annual presentation of the Royal Rumble, one of the most anticipated annual events on the WWE calendar. The victors of the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches will, as usual, earn world championship opportunities at WrestleMania 37 in April.

In addition to the two Royal Rumble matches, there are two world title matches currently confirmed for the event. Roman Reigns will defend the universal championship against Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match, and the legendary Goldberg will return to the ring for the first time since WrestleMania 36 to challenge WWE champion Drew McIntyre.

The Royal Rumble will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 31, with the show expected to last anywhere from 3-4 hours, not counting the kickoff show, which starts one hour prior to the main card at 6 p.m. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Sunday with live results, highlights and analysis.

For now, let’s take a look at how our experts believe the Royal Rumble will play out this Sunday.

https://thedailychronicle.in/