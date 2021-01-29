Global Narrowband – IoT Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2022

Market Highlights

The Global Narrowband IoT market has been evaluated as growing market and expected that the market will touch high growth figures in Asia-Pacific region during forecast years.

Narrowband IoT is a type of M2M communication technology that is specifically optimized for internet of things (IoT). The NB-IoT modules only transmit small amount of infrequent data over long period of time. The Market of NB-IoT is showing healthy growth due to the various advantages offered over conventional M2M channels such as low cost, low power consumption, long battery backup, reliable connection with wide area coverage and deep penetration. The growing demand of low power connectivity solution and increasing interest in IoT platform are driving the market of NB-IoT.

Narrowband-IoT Market:

Market Research Analysis:

Market Research Future Analysis shows that Narrowband-IoT Market is growing rapidly and during the forecast period, it is expected to grow at CAGR of ~50%. Upcoming trends in the sensor technology, M2M communication, growing IoT industry with respect to autorotation and deployment of technology is expected to lead the market on new heights.

