Report- Veterinary POC Diagnostic Market Demand, Growth, Size, Share and Growth

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, the Global Veterinary POC Diagnostic Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and reach USD 2,894 Million by 2027.

Changes in veterinary healthcare system like Point-of-Care (POC), it enables rapid results in non-laboratory settings. There is traction in the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market due to the adoption of advanced and innovative diagnostic testing methods.

The growth of the global veterinary POC diagnostic market can be attributed to the growing need for rescue medication, demand for POC diagnostic in the field of veterinary as the diseases in animals is increasing and affecting the human being as well.

Furthermore, growing companion animal population, growing prevalence of animal zoonotic diseases, rising demand for pet insurance & growing animal health expenditure, an increasing number of veterinary practitioners, increase in income levels in developed economies are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the increasing pet care costs and high cost of veterinary imaging instruments are expected to restrain the growth of the global veterinary POC diagnostic market.

Several market players such as IDEXX Laboratories, Heska Corporation, and Fujifilm among others currently dominate the global veterinary POC diagnostic market. The key players are involved in awareness campaigns, product approvals, mergers, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions, for instance, In January 2020, IDEXX launched the Vcheck Feline NT-proBNP test kit, In January 2020, Heska Corporation acquired SCIL Animal Care Company (Germany) to complement the company’s veterinary diagnostics portfolio and expand the geographic portfolio across North America and greater Europe and reach over to 25 countries across these regions., In July 2019, Fujifilm Corporation established FUJIFILM VET Systems Co., Ltd in Japan to supply its veterinary products segment to veterinary clinical practices in the country. This expansion would enhance the company’s veterinary medicine business in Japan. In January 2018, IDEXX launched the IDEXX Catalyst SDMA Test.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas region held the largest market in 2019, owing to the rising animal zoonotic diseases in the region. The veterinary POC diagnostic market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European veterinary POC diagnostic market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The veterinary POC diagnostic market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the increasing zoonotic diseases, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing. The veterinary POC diagnostic market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

Global Veterinary POC Diagnostic Market has been segmented based on the Product, Technology, Application, Animal Type, and End User.

Based on the type, the global veterinary POC diagnostic market has been segmented into Consumable, Instruments. The consumable segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing demand for the rapid detection of diseases, the growing prevalence of animal zoonotic diseases.

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into Clinical Biochemistry, Immunodiagnostics, Hematology, Urinalysis, and Molecular Diagnostics. Clinical Biochemistry is expected to hold a major market share due to the higher preference for various advanced clinical diagnostic products by veterinarians and pet owners are contributing to the large share of this segment.

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into Clinical Pathology, Bacteriology, Virology, Parasitology, Orthopedics & traumatology, Gynecology, Oncology, Cardiology, and Neurology. Clinical pathology is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR.

The market based on end user has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, home care, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the larger patient footfall in hospitals.

Based on the animal type, the market has been segmented into Companion animals, Livestock Animals. Clinical pathology is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR.

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (US), Zoetis, Inc. (US), Virbac (France), Heska Corporation (US), Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH (Austria), Woodley Equipment Company Ltd. (UK), Randox Laboratories, Ltd. (UK), AniPoC, Ltd. (UK), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), Neurologica Corporation (US), Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc. (Japan), Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc. (US), Esaote spa (Italy), Mindray Medical International Limited (A Part of Excelsior Union Limited) (China), GE Healthcare (US), Minxray, Inc. (US), QR s.r.l. (Italy), Sedecal (Spain), Examion GmbH (Germany)

