Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market 2019 To Witness Huge Growth In Upcoming Year With Growth, Size, Share

Global Commercial Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems Market – Overview

The Global Commercial Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems Market is growing with the rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of commercial aircraft health monitoring systems will grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to witness slow but steady growth by 2021, which will be a surplus growth at a moderate CAGR during the projected period (2016 -2021).

Aircraft health monitoring systems collect data in real time from the aircraft fleet and makes it available to ground operations. Various sensors are installed at various damage hotspot locations throughout the aircraft structure/engine, which provide early detection of anomaly (or initiation of crack/fatigue). Thus, necessary preventive measures can be implemented on-time, which reduces the chances of critical damage and major system failure. However, the reliability and durability of damage detection techniques/ sensors acts as a barrier for the growth of global commercial aircraft health monitoring systems market. The aircraft operators incurred the highest operational cost for aircraft maintenance. The main challenges faced by growing number of aircraft operators are needed for improved damage detection and frequent inspection.

The commercial aircraft health monitoring systems dependent on the growth in passenger traffic at airport. Thus, the increasing or decreasing demand of the passenger traffic directly has an impact on the market. Moreover, aircraft health monitoring systems provide major advantages over the conventional damage detection techniques (e.g. NDT), such as integrated health monitoring capabilities through sensors mounted to the aircraft. Commercial aircraft health monitoring systems eventually enables condition-based maintenance rather than time-based maintenance. It also eliminates the need for disassembly of aircraft components for damage evaluation, as required for most conventional damage inspection technology. This is the primary factor that drives the growth of the commercial aircraft health monitoring systems market and has gained prevalence in the recent times, with technological developments and growing initiatives from industry bodies such as SHM-AISC and FAA. Thus, the growth of the commercial aircraft health monitoring systems market is expected to go hand in hand with the growth of passenger traffic.

In 2014, there were 23,555 commercial aircrafts in operation worldwide which will likely to reach over 35,000 aircraft, by 2020. Along with the growth in aircraft fleet, and the need to optimize the current maintenance methods and processes, the demand for aircraft commercial aircraft health monitoring systems has been increasing. The aerospace and defence industry value chain has evolved, moving from a traditional approach, where OEMs were involved in handling end-to-end manufacturing, to that of a design and systems integrator. With increasing aerospace activities, aerospace OEMs are moving from vertically integrated manufacturing to a tier-based system of suppliers. These partners invest in R&D activities and other processes together, sharing risks and revenues, which indicates that a larger share of manufacturing and assembly activities. After final integration, the end product is marketed and distributed by prime vendors in partnership with Tier 1 suppliers. The dramatic change in aftermarket services has had a tremendous impact on aerospace and defence companies.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/commercial-aircraft-health-monitoring-systems-market-1494

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

June, 2017 – GE Aviation and AT&T Internet of Things (IoT) solutions have joint venture for on-board and off board portions of the aircraft health and trend monitoring system (AHTMS) powered on PlaneConnectHTM on the Gulfstream G500, G600, G650 and G650ER business jets.

July, 2015 – Boeing announced that Oman has contracted for a suite of services to support the airline’s 787 Dreamliner’s and to ensure ongoing efficiency and cost savings for its fleet.

Global Commercial Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems Market – Segmentation

The Global Commercial Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems Market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by IVHM Technology : Comprises Prognostic, Diagnostic, CBM and Adaptive Control

Segmentation by Sub-System : Comprises Aero-Propulsion, Aircraft Structure, Avionics and Ancillary System

Segmentation by Fit : Comprises Line fit and Retro fit

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Global Commercial Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems Market: Regional Analysis

European market is dominating the market of global commercial aircraft health monitoring systems market due to growth in number of passengers and aircraft movements. Major aviation markets such as the UK and Germany have witnessed growth in the number of passengers and aircraft movements. The market in the European market is largely driven by passenger traffic in in major airports such as Heathrow and Frankfurt, which helps in growth of global commercial aircraft health monitoring systems.

Asia Pacific region is referred to as the second-largest commercial aircraft health monitoring systems due to factors such as growth in global air passenger traffic have fuelled the demand for commercial aircraft health monitoring systems in the country.

Key Players:

Airbus, Boeing, GE Aviation, Rockwell Collins, United Technologies, Accellent Technologies, BeanAir, Meggitt, RSL Electronics, Rolls-Royce Holdings, and Ultra Electronics Holdings and others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Commercial Aircraft Health Monitoring Systems Market.

