Airfreight Forwarding Market 2021 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2025

Global Airfreight Forwarding Market Research Report 2025 available on DecisionDatabases.com covers top company players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa along with analysing the market size, share, supply chain, import/exports and consumption values. The report provides segmentation of Airfreight Forwarding Market by region, type and application along with industry forecast till 2025.
The global Airfreight Forwarding market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.
The Airfreight Forwarding market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The major players covered in Airfreight Forwarding are:
- Kuehne + Nagel
- Bollore Logistics
- United Parcel Service (UPS)
- DHL Group
- DSV
- DB Schenker Logistics
- Nippon Express
- Panalpina
- Geodis
- Expeditors
- Damco
- Sankyu
- CEVA Logistics
- Logwin
- Kintetsu World Express (KWE)
- Hellmann
- Pantos Logistics
- Kerry Logistics
- Hitachi Transport
- Agility Logistics
- C.H.Robinson
- Yusen Logistics
By Type, Airfreight Forwarding market has been segmented into:
- Full Charter
- Split Charter
By Application, Airfreight Forwarding has been segmented into:
- Retail and FMCG
- Manufacturing
- Consumer Appliances
- Healthcare
- Others
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Airfreight Forwarding market in important countries (regions), including:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
There are 14 Chapters to deeply display the Global Airfreight Forwarding market.
1 Airfreight Forwarding Market Overview
2 Company Profiles
3 Market Competition, by Players
4 Market Size by Regions
5 North America Airfreight Forwarding Revenue by Countries
6 Europe Airfreight Forwarding Revenue by Countries
7 Asia-Pacific Airfreight Forwarding Revenue by Countries
8 South America Airfreight Forwarding Revenue by Countries
9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Airfreight Forwarding by Countries
10 Market Size Segment by Type
11 Global Airfreight Forwarding Market Segment by Application
12 Global Airfreight Forwarding Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
