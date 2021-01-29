Sodium Naphthalene Sulphonate Formaldehyde Market Demand, Application

Sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde (SNF) is an anionic surfactant for the preparation of anti-freezing agents, retarders, and compound accelerators. Its use in the construction industry for strengthening the mixture is likely to lead to a spike in demand. The global sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market report looks at the use of additives to be used in the construction sector as well as its future prospects for the period of 2016 to 2023 (forecast period).

Sodium Naphthalene Sulphonate Formaldehyde Market Scope

It is driven by the inclusion of the compound in concrete mixtures. Free-flowing and pumpable concrete mixtures are in high demand in the market. SNF acts as a water reducer and improves cement mobility and workability. It is easily soluble in glycerol, diethylene glycol, ethylene glycol, and other alcohols but insoluble in organic solvents. The unique nature of the compound can lead to the formation of distinct concrete formulations which require less water content. It can offer tolerance to different concrete admixers.

Sodium Naphthalene Sulphonate Formaldehyde Market Segmentation

The global sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market is majorly segmented on the basis of form, application, and end users.

Based on the form of sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehydes, the market is bifurcated into liquid and powder sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde.

Major applications of sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehydes are water reducer, wetting agent, dying, dispersing agent, oil rigging, and others.

On the other hand, based on end user, the market is segmented into textile, paper, agriculture, plastics & rubber, construction, oil, and others. The construction industry will be one of the biggest revenue generators of the global sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market owing to rapid urbanization in North America and Asia Pacific. The development of super plasticizers will play a vital role in the industry in the years ahead.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

APAC is one of the biggest regions of the market due to the application of SNF in the construction industry in China and India. The demand in South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, China, and India for residential and commercial buildings owing to the influx of migrants from rural to urban areas will drive the need for the compound.

Competition Outlook

SHANDONG WANSHAN CHEMICAL CO., LTD., CHEMSONS INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited, Wuhan Xinyingda Chemicals Co., Ltd, Kashyap Industries, Sure Chemical Co., Ltd. Shijiazhuang, Huntsman International LLC., MUHU (China) Construction Materials Co., Ltd., Kao Corporation, and Viswaat Chemicals Limited are key players of the sodium naphthalene sulphonate formaldehyde market.

