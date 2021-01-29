Renal Disease Market Report To Share Estimated Growth Rate By 2023

Renal Disease Market Highlights

The global renal disease market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period with a market value of USD 93,375.70 million in 2017. Renal diseases can be classified as chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Renal diseases may cause kidney failure. When CKD worsens, it eventually leads to ESRD. As per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease Report 2015, more than 6,61,000 Americans had kidney failure.

The rising prevalence of kidney diseases, diabetes, hypertension and rapid growth in the geriatric population have led to the growth of the global renal disease market in recent years. However, rising healthcare costs and stringent regulatory policies are likely to restrain market growth over the forecast period.

Renal Disease Market Segment analysis

The global renal disease market, by disease type, has been segmented into chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal diseases (ESRD). The chronic kidney disease segment accounted for a value of USD 60,228.68 million in 2017. The market, by treatment type, can be segmented into dialysis, medications and kidney transplantation. On the basis of end user, the global renal disease market is segmented into dialysis centers, hospitals & clinics, and research and academic institutes.

Renal Disease Market Regional Analysis

The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global renal disease market. This is owing to the increasing prevalence of renal diseases in the geriatric population and the availability of advanced healthcare facilities in the region. Europe showed a considerable amount of growth in the market due to high healthcare spending, raising awareness regarding renal diseases, extended recommendations for dialysis by the government and a growing elderly population. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the global market due to the expansion of third-party pharmaceutical companies in China, India, and Singapore. Australia held a share of 11.8% in the Asia-Pacific renal disease market in 2017. Also, the Middle East and Africa region are expected to steadily grow owing to the rising prevalence of renal diseases in the region.

Key Findings of the Renal Disease Market

The global renal disease market is projected to reach USD 1,33,451.06 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.32% during the review period from 2018 to 2023

Americas accounted for the largest share of the global market due to the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease in the region.

The chronic kidney disease segment accounted for the largest product segment with a revenue of USD 60,228.68 million in 2017.

Some of the players operating in the renal disease market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, AstraZeneca and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., among others.

This research report provides insights, on various levels of analysis such as industry analysis, market share analysis, leading market players, and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging and high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprises and discusses basic assessments on the competitive scenarios and strategies of the global renal disease market, including the high-growth regions and their political, economic, and technological environments. Furthermore, the project report also provides views over historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

