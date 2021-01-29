Fluorosurfactant Market Demand, Application, COVID-19 Analysis, Share, Forecast 2023

Market Analysis

The global fluorosurfactant market is predicted to touch USD 806.09 million at a 9.8% CAGR between 2016- 2023, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Flurosurfactant or fluorinated surfactant is a type of coating additive which helps to improve wetting, levelling, and control foam. It also offers lower surface tension, especially in coating systems. Flurosurfactant is compatible with almost every polymer and stays active all through the curing and dyeing process. It is used in emulsion polymerizations to produce fluoropolymers. Cationic, amphoteric, anionic, non-ionic, and others are the different types of fluorosurfactants. Owing to its alluring features and key benefits, fluorosurfactants have a wide range of applications including electronics, oilfields, polishes, waxes, adhesives, polymers, paints and coatings, inks, sealers, fingerprint repellency, and stain repellence, among others.

Various factors are adding to the global fluorosurfactant market share. These factors, as per the new MRFR report, include the growth and development in various end use industries like consumer goods, architecture, and automotive, growing paints and coatings industry, burgeoning demand for fluorosurfactants from the paints and coatings industry, and constant technological advancements & innovations in the fluorosurfactant industry.

On the contrary, the high cost of fluorosurfactants and growing concerns about its harmful impact on humans and animals are factors that may impede the fluorosurfactant market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global fluorosurfactant market based on end users, application, and types.

By types, the fluorosurfactant market is segmented into cationic, amphoteric, anionic, non-ionic, and others. Of these, the anionic segment will lead the market over the forecast period and grow at a high CAGR as it exhibits excellent permeability and wettability, along with offering better levelling.

By application, the fluorosurfactant market is segmented into electronics, oilfields, polishes, waxes, adhesives, polymers, paints and coatings, inks, and others. The others segment is again segmented into sealers, fingerprint repellency, and stain repellence. Of these, paints and coatings will dominate the market over the forecast period for its increasing use as levelling and wetting agents.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global fluorosurfactant market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, the APAC region will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. Factors propelling the market growth include increasing urbanization and globalization in developing economies, lenient government regulations, growing energy demand, increasing population, and demand in different applications like adhesives and paint and coatings. China, India, and Japan are the key contributors in the region.

The global fluorosurfactant market in North America is predicted to have significant growth over the forecast period for the rapidly growing construction sector that is boosting the demand for paints and coatings. Besides, increasing shale exploration is also adding market growth.

The fluorosurfactant market in Europe will have a slow growth over the forecast period for the economic downturn that is limiting the market growth.

The global fluorosurfactant market in Latin America and the MEA is predicted to have moderate growth over the forecast period. Rising consumption of sealants, adhesives, detergents, and paints in the region are adding market growth.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global fluorosurfactant market report include Merck KGaA (Germany), OMNOVA Solutions Inc (US), Innovative Chemical Technologies, Inc (US), Dynax Corporation (Japan), DuPonT (US), ChemGuard (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), Agc Seimi Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Chemours (US), The Chemours Company. Chemours (US) and 3 M Advanced Materials Division (US).

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of market and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

