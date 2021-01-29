Global COVID-19 IMPACT ON RTD ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Highlights

RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 32 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. RTD alcoholic beverages are ready to consume drinks containing low amounts of alcohol. The entrance of new market players in the global RTD alcoholic beverages market is increasing the challenges faced by the existing players. Manufacturers of RTD alcoholic beverages are facing threats due to the implementation of stringent regulations and amendments in laws and taxation policies. For instance, in South Africa, spirit coolers can only be sold at liquor stores and cannot be consumed by people under the age of 18. However, the rising demand for innovative flavors in RTD alcoholic beverages by millennials is expected to render lucrative opportunities to market players during the forecast period.

Also Read: https://ello.co/taursuraj55/post/f-n1mummqcz2w5-4zmkc4q

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Covid-19 Impact on RTD Alcoholic Beverages Market are Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Belgium), Carlsberg Breweries A/S (Denmark), Suntory Holdings Limited (Japan), Diageo PLC (UK), Pernod Ricard SA (France), Asahi Group Holdings,

Also Read: https://www.theopenpress.com/submitpress.php

Ltd. (Japan), Bacardi Limited (Bermuda), Mike’s Hard Lemonade Co. (US), The Brown-Forman Corporation (US), Molson Coors Brewing Company (US), Davide Campari Milano SpA (Italy), Shanghai Bacchus Limited (China), Halewood International Limited (UK), Global Brands Ltd (UK) and Heineken N.V. (Netherlands)

Also Read: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/research-article-connected-on-contraceptive-pills-market-synopsis-and-highlights-and-forecast–2022-2021-01-23

However, the rising demand for innovative flavors in RTD alcoholic beverages by millennials is expected to render lucrative opportunities to market players during the forecast period.

Also Read: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/ptfe-membrane-market-key-players-segmentation-demand-growth-trend-opportunity-and-forecast-2023-2021-01-19

Market Segmentation

Global Tree Nuts Industry has been segmented based on type, form and application. Based on type, the tree nuts market is segmented into Cashew nuts, Walnuts, Almonds, Chestnuts, Pistachios, Hazelnuts, Brazil Nuts and Others. Based on form, the tree nuts market is segmented into Whole, Roasted, Powder, Splits and Others. Based on application, the tree nuts market is segmented into direct consumption, culinary Purpose, Bakery and Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals, Snacks, Flavoured Drinks, Butter and Spread, Dairy Products and others.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/implementation-of-crowd-sourcing-to-positively-impact-translation-service-market-growth-2021-01-12

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/