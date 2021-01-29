Global COVID-19 IMPACT ON PROTEIN BARS Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Wound Closure Device Market by Device (Adhesives, Staples, and Others), Application (Burns and Others), Types of Wound (Acute Wound and Others), End-User (Hospitals, Community Healthcare Services, and Others) -Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Scenario:

The timely treatment of wounds has progressed to incorporate non-invasive, disposable, and sterile wound closure solutions. Reports that assess the healthcare industry have been presented by Market Research Future, which creates reports on numerous industry verticals that examine the market progress and forecasts. The market is anticipated to accomplish a CAGR of 6.9 % in the forecast period.

The development of medical devices and treatment procedures for trauma-related injuries is motivating the wound closure device market. The rise in the volume of surgical procedures has increased the market share of the wound closure device market considerably. The upswing in the cases of trauma, burns, and accidents is stimulating the market for wound closure devices.

Also Read: https://www.tmcnet.com/usubmit/2020/11/10/9253658.htm

Moreover, advancement in technology, decrease in a number of surgical site infections and attempts to reduce hospital stays for reducing surgical expenditure is contributing to the growth of the market. According to a survey conducted by the American Professional Wound Care Association (2017), chronic nonhealing wounds impact nearly 15% of Medicare beneficiaries (8.2 million). The estimated spending for primary wound diagnosis is USD 28 billion per year and the cost for secondary wound diagnosis is estimated to be USD 31.7 billion.

The risk associated with infectious wounds, side effects of wound closure devices, and unfavorable reimbursement policies may hamper the growth of the market during the assessment period.

Also Read: https://www.wattpad.com/979360715-covid-19-impact-on-protein-bars-market-industry

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global wound closure device market are 3M, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ethicon Inc., Medtronic., Smith & Nephew, Baxter International, BSN medical Inc., Derma Sciences, Kinetic Concepts, ConvaTec, DACH Medical Group, Arthrex GmbH, Gecko Biomedical, Integra LifeScience, and CP Medical.

Segmentation

The global wound closure device market has been segmented based on device, application, type of wound, and end-user.

On the basis of device, the market has been classified into adhesives, staples, sutures, and mechanical wound closure devices. Adhesives are furthers classified into fibrin tissue adhesives and cyanoacrylates. The sutures segment has been further divided into absorbable, non- absorbable, braided, and monofilament.

On the basis of application, the market has been classified into burns, ulcers, surgical wounds, pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and arterial ulcers. On the basis of type, the surgical wounds segment has been sub-segmented into chronic wounds, acute wounds, and others.

The market, by end-user, has been segmented into hospitals, community healthcare service providers, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care.

Also Read: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/wound-closure-device-market-2021-growth-analysis-trends-size-share-demand-sales-revenue-competitive-landscape-2021-01-23

The market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The wound closure device market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The European wound closure device market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

The wound closure device market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

The wound closure device market in the Middle East and Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/space-propulsion-systems-market-global-industry-challenges-key-vendors-drivers-trends-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-19

Market Segmentation

Global Tree Nuts Industry has been segmented based on type, form and application. Based on type, the tree nuts market is segmented into Cashew nuts, Walnuts, Almonds, Chestnuts, Pistachios, Hazelnuts, Brazil Nuts and Others. Based on form, the tree nuts market is segmented into Whole, Roasted, Powder, Splits and Others. Based on application, the tree nuts market is segmented into direct consumption, culinary Purpose, Bakery and Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals, Snacks, Flavoured Drinks, Butter and Spread, Dairy Products and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global Tree Nuts Market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. Among these, the Asia Pacific region is projecting dominance over the global tree nuts market. This region accounts for the largest share of more than 55% in the global tree nuts market owing to the high production of tree nuts due to favourable climatic conditions. The South America region is anticipated to project higher growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption of tree nuts in this region. The tree nuts market in the North America region is expanding significantly, owing to high awareness regarding the health benefits of tree nuts and growing trend of healthy diet in this region.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/the-global-cognitive-computing-technology-market-is-poised-to-reflect-35-cagr-by-2023-2021-01-12

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/