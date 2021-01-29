In-App Advertising Market Research Report by Forecast to 2024

In-app Advertising Market Highlights:

The global in-app advertising market is garnering substantial traction. In-app advertising is becoming a growth dynamics for the overall marketing & advertising sector. The market growth attributes to the rise in numbers of mobile users and mobile applications for gaming, music, and food delivery. Besides, the spurting increase in digital media escalates the market growth, boosting the volume of advertising content that individuals can consume during their screen time.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the In-app Advertising Market is estimated to grow at a whopping double-digit CAGR of 29.6% throughout the forecast period (2019-2024). Advent of various entertainment platforms is one of the key in-app advertising market trends, which fuel the growth of the market.

Also, the introduction of targeted advertising through live sessions and webinars impact market growth positively.

Additionally, rising penetration of digital media advertising and the emergence of innovative services, quality content, and users’ willingness to pay extra for the excellent entrainment foster market growth. Moreover, customized ads based on customer requirements with higher accuracy and the pay-per-click model are other in-app advertising market trends contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, increased screen time or average time spent by a consumer on a mobile device during the COVID 19 lockdown influences market growth.

Major Key Players:

Players leading the global in-app advertising market include Facebook Inc.(US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Apple Inc. (US), Amobee Inc. (US), Google LLC(US), MoPub Inc(US), InMobi (US), The Rubicon Project, Inc. (US), Verizon Communications Inc. (US), and Tapjoy, Inc. (US), among others.

Global In-App Advertising Market Segmentation:

The report is segmented into four dynamics;

By Platform: Android, iOS, and others.

Android, iOS, and others. By Ad-Format: Video Ad-Format and Non-Video Ad-Format.

Video Ad-Format and Non-Video Ad-Format. By Application Type : Online Shopping & Fashion, Gaming, Entertainment & Social Media, News & Sports, and others.

Online Shopping & Fashion, Gaming, Entertainment & Social Media, News & Sports, and others. By Regions: Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Rest-of-the-World

Global In-App Advertising Market Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the global in-app advertising market. The largest market share attributes to the presence of many notable industry players and well-established infrastructures, allowing faster development and early adoption of advanced technologies. Besides, the growing demand for mobile in-app advertising across various businesses drives the growth of the market. The North American in-app advertising market is projected to retain its dominance throughout the estimated period.

The Asia Pacific region stands second in the in-app advertising market. The market growth is driven by the rapidly growing economy, especially in India, Japan, China, and South Korea. Additionally, the augmenting demand for mobile in-app advertising across the businesses, and the faster implementation of the advanced advertising solutions act as significant tailwinds for the regional market growth.

Moreover, the proliferation of smartphones and music, gaming, and food delivery apps substantiate market growth. The APAC in-app advertising market is expected to hold a significant share in the overall market during the assessment period.

The Europe in-app advertising market is emerging as a profitable market globally. Factors such as the spurting growth in the digitized advertising solutions and the adoption of in-app entertainment services provide lucrative opportunities to solution providers in the region. Besides, the resurgence in discretionary spending and rising standard of living attributed to the rising GDP in the region foster market growth. Also, the presence of many in-app advertising firms such influences the development of the regional market.

In-App Advertising Market Competitive Analysis:

Highly competitive, the in-app advertising market appears fragmented with the presence of numerous well-established players. These players invest heavily in enhancing product quality and global expansion. Key players identify the need for world-class in-app advertising solutions and invest accordingly in state-of-the-art facilities to provide services.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

March 18, 2020 — AnyMind Pte. Ltd. (Australia), a software company, announced the acquisition of an Indian in-app advertising platform Pokkt Mobile Ads to drive its leadership reshuffle. Pokkt’s in-app advertising platform operates a DSP, a mobile ad exchange, and provides various ad formats, including in-app video ads. It is expanded into Southeast Asia and the Middle East, integrating with over 1000 app publishers and 200 advertising partners.

The company would integrate Pokkt’s in-app advertising tech stack into the AdAsia Digital Platform, allowing marketers to activate, manage, and track media buys across desktop and mobile web display and video advertising digital-out-of-home.

It would also expand the features of its publisher platform AdAsia360, allowing publishers and browser-based publishers to activate, manage, and track monetization opportunities. Further, AnyMind Group would extend its other business lines and brands into Asian and Middle Eastern markets, offering its influencer marketing platform CastingAsia, CastingAsia Creators Network, and AdAsia Digital Platform & AdAsia Premium Marketplace.

