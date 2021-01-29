Mobile Mapping Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Mobile Mapping Market Highlights:

Mobile mapping is the process of accumulating geospatial data from LiDAR, laser, and photographic systems. Advanced measurement tools and mobile transportation systems are used for measurement and analysis of underground structures rapidly. The global mobile mapping market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) takes a hard look at various factors and challenges engulfing the industry for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The COVID-19 pandemic and its implications are covered in the report.

The Mobile Mapping Market is expected to expand at 13.42% CAGR during the forecast period. Major drivers of the market are infrastructural development of telecommunication networks, adoption of mobile mapping devices, and awareness of inventory and asset management. Detection of traffic lights, walking pathways, and road signs owing to penetration of smartphones and tablets can bode well for the market. Investments by government bodies for updating maps as well as development of smart cities can pave the way for mobile mapping in the coming years.

The advantage over terrestrial laser scanners in terms of scanning speed and mobile coverage can drive its implementation by various planners. Rise of 2D representation plans and mandate for public projects can drive the use of 3D building information modeling software. Visualization of plugs and pipelines using point clouds can speed up the planning process.

Competitive Outlook:

FARO Technologies Inc., TOPCON CORPORATION, NAVVIS, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, 3D Laser Mapping, IGI mbH, TomTom International BV, The Sanborn Map Company Inc, Hyper Tech, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Microsoft Corporation, Gexcel, Huron Geomatics Inc., NGC Aerospace Ltd, PASCO CORPORATION, Trimble Inc., Apple Inc., Hexagon AB, and Google are key players of the global mobile mapping market. Recently, Gexcel launched a portable mobile mapping system for surveyors working in indoor and outdoor environments. It can be used for performing multiple tasks simultaneously

Segmentation:

Based on component, the market has been classified into hardware (cameras, sensors, laser scanners, and others), software and services (professional and managed). The hardware segment is expected to dominate the mobile mapping market during the forecast period.

By solution, it is segmented into asset management, location-based, indoor mapping, 3D mapping, others.

By application, it is segmented into bridge planning, land surveys, aerial surveys, and others.

By end user, it is segmented into agriculture, real estate & construction, aviation & aerospace, mining, manufacturing, IT & telecom, energy & power, healthcare, marine transport, media & entertainment, others.

Regional Analysis:

The mobile mapping market, by region, has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world (RoW). The rising adoption of mobile mapping to gather geospatial data in the North American countries is mainly driving the market growth. Additionally, increasing ownership of smartphones equipped with global positioning systems (GPS) in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico can contribute significantly to the market growth in this region. In the U.S., growing demand for mobile mapping technology in the transportation sector for facilitating high-precision mapping over long range, capture of details regarding road barriers, analysis of road surfaces, locating overhead wires, light poles, and signboards along with route assessment drives the market growth. Furthermore, increasing applications of mobile mapping for aerial, land, and water surveys, mapping of public infrastructure, and cartography also drive the market growth in Mexico.

In Europe, mobile mapping technology is being utilized for various applications. Growing focus among the European countries for the use of airborne LiDAR-based mobile mapping for urban and rural mapping, transportation, rail asset management, and global information system (GIS) applications also promotes the market growth.

In the Asia Pacific region, the growing development and penetration of mobile mapping technology in South Korea, China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, and Taiwan is rapidly driving market growth. In addition, the region is expected to witness a high demand for mobile mapping technology for smart highway systems, land vehicle navigation, and smart transport systems. Additionally, increased adoption of smartphones, advances in network connectivity, and growing demand for the survey of roads, bridges, land, and other public infrastructure in the Asian countries are fuelling the market demand in the region.

