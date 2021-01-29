Silicone Film Market Size, Share, Emerging Trend, Industry Demand by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

The use of polypropylene silicone film in packaging applications is estimated to grow at a significant rate due to its superior properties such as cost-effectiveness, high heat resistance, and durability. Silicone film finds use in flexible packaging. The flexible packaging applications mainly include food & confectioneries, tobacco, and clothing. In addition, owing to the superior and cost-effective benefits, the use of polypropylene (PP)-based silicone film is likely to increase over PET silicone films. The growing packaging industry with the increasing demand for packaged food & beverage for improved shelf-life and convenience is likely to drive the demand for PP.

Furthermore, the demand for nutritional and performance drinks is increasing at a rapid pace due to the evolving dietary habits of on-the-go consumers, which is likely to drive the growth of the bottles market, and thus the demand for PP silicone film types. Over the past few years, PP has become the most preferred material in numerous end-use industries such as automotive, construction, electrical & electronics, and healthcare due to its superior advantages as compared to other materials such as excellent chemical resistance, cost efficiency, and low density. Among the applications mentioned above, the demand for PP is increasing at a significant rate in the automotive industry as it provides low coefficient for linear thermal expansion and specific gravity, stiffness, and reduces the overall weight of the vehicle.

Also, the adoption of PP is increasing in numerous consumer applications such as appliances, upholstery, toys, suitcase, microwave food containers, and other household products. The increased spending on consumer electronics such as smartphones, refrigerants, and tablets coupled with growing digitalization is consequently expected to propel the global silicone film market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Sappi Limited

Polyplex Corporation Limited

Siliconature S.P.A.

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

Loparex

Momentive Performance Materials

DowDuPont

Elkem

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Wacker Chemie

Tee Group Film

The Rubber Company

Garware Polyester Ltd

Gascogne Group

Rayven, Inc

Infiana

Market Segmentation

The global low silicone film market has been segregated on the basis of types, application, and region. By type, the global silicone market is categorized into released liner, silicone film, and silicone coated film. The silicone release liners segment held significant market share in 2017 and is expected to be the leading segment during the forecast period owing to the increasing application in low-density polyethylene (LDPE) medical packaging and electronic products.

On the basis of end-use, the global silicone film market has been divided into electronics, packaging, automotive, industrial, others. The electronics segment is expected to be the leading the segment with largest share of the global market. Packaging is projected to be the fastest growing segment owing to wide applications in various processed food and beverage products.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the largest share in the global silicone film market due to favorable government policies in the electronic industry such as high foreign direct investment (FDI) in China and India. The Latin America and the Middle East & African markets are projected to register healthy CAGRs owing to the high demand for silicone films in food & beverage packaging.

