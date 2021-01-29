Global KVM By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Global KVM Market is expected to reach USD 1,155.8 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. Market Research Future (MRFR), in its report, envelops segmentation and drivers to provide a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. Besides, keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM) offer several benefits including cost-effectiveness, energy efficiency, and space reduction, which have increased their application in the media & entertainment, healthcare, and government sectors. KVM is a switch that helps to control, monitor, and access a large number of computers. Technology has been in the market for several decades, however, with technological advancements the system has evolved significantly.

Competitive Analysis

The key players of the global KVM market are Black Box Corporation (US), Guntermann & Drunck GmbH (Germany), Aten International Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Adder Technology Ltd (UK), SmartAVI, Inc. (US), IHSE GmbH (Germany), Raritan (US), Vertiv Group Corp. (US), Icron (Canada), Gefen (US), Austin Hughes Electronics Ltd (Hong Kong), ABB (Switzerland), APANTAC LLC (US), Evertz Technologies Limited (Canada), KVM Tech (Austria), Raloy Inc (US), Network Technologies Inc. (US), Matrox (Canada), RGB Spectrum (US), and Thinklogical (US) among others.

In August 2019, IHSE GMBH recently launched the IP module for location-independent access to the KVM matrix. This provides remote users with seamless and secure access to closed and self-contained Draco KVM installations.

In June 2019, ATEN International, the leading provider of AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, recently announced the newest additions to its KE Series of KVM over IP Extenders –KE9950/KE9952, which supports DisplayPort video resolutions up to 4K, and the KE6910/KE6912, which is tailored for the air traffic control (ATC) applications. With the release of these two new models, ATEN’s KVM over IP Matrix System product range now not only supports the most popular video interfaces (DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI) to fulfill demands from most control room environments and provide advanced features and functionalities to meet specific demands of 24-7 ATC environments.

In January 2019, Adder Technology, a global specialist in connectivity and IP KVM, has announced the world’s first dual-head, high-performance 4K IP KVM matrix over a single fiber with the launch of the ADDERLink INFINITY 4000 Series (ALIF4000). The ALIF4000 delivers pixel-perfect picture quality, audio, and USB to single or dual 4K screens over a single fiber link.

