Neurocutaneous Disorder Market Innovative Treatments, Key Methodologies, Size, Growth, Top Players Success Milestones And Forecasts To 2023

The European region is the second largest market for global neurocutaneous disorders due to the adoption of new therapies, skilled medical professionals, and availability of advanced treatment facilities. Besides, the increase in awareness about chromosomal disorders coupled with the increasing procedure for tumor removal and the penetration of key players in the region are factors that drive the market growth of neurocutaneous disorders in emerging countries of Asia Pacific. Besides, the growing initiatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) in countries such as India, China, and Japan are likely to foster the strengthening of major Asian countries in the future.

The Middle East and Africa is projected to show steady growth in this market due to the increasing prevalence of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) along with the demand for advanced diagnosis in remote areas.

Segmentation

The global neurocutaneous disorder market has been segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the global neurocutaneous disorder market can be segmented into Tuberous Sclerosis (TS), Neurofibromatosis (NF), Sturge-weber syndrome disease, Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T), Von Hippel-Lindau disease (VHL), and others.

Neurofibromatosis (NF) is further divided into Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), Neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2), and schwannomatosis. The Sturge-weber syndrome disease is divided into type-1, type-2, and type-3.

On the basis of diagnosis, the global neurocutaneous disorder market can be segmented into skull radiography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT) scan, Electroencephalogram (EEG), genetic tests (blood testing), biopsy, and others.

On the basis of treatment, the global neurocutaneous disorder market can be segmented into medication, laser therapy, surgical procedures, and others.

Medication is further divided into antiepileptic, beta-antagonist eye drops, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, adrenergic eye drops, miotic eye drops, and others. Surgical procedures are further divided into focal cortical resection, hemispherectomy, corpus callosotomy, trabeculectomy, filtration surgery, cyclocryotherapy, Vagal Nerve Stimulation (VNS), and others.

On the basis of end-user, the global neurocutaneous disorder market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global neurocutaneous disorder market are Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (U.S.), Allergan (U.S.), Syneron Medical Ltd (U.S.), Medtronic Plc (U.S.), Cutera, Inc. (U.S.), St Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), UCB S.A. (Belgium), Sanofi SA (France), Shire Plc (Ireland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), and others.