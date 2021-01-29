Global Private Narrowband IoT By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Global Private Narrowband IoT Market is expected to reach USD 16,075.4 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 92.1% during the forecast period (2019–2025). In this report, Market Research Future (MRFR) includes the segmentation and dynamics of the market to offer a better glimpse of the coming years.

Private narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) is a new cellular standard for low-power wide-area (LPWA) M2M (machine to machine) communication. It is a standard created by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP). Private NB-IoT offers several advantages over conventional 4G/LTE mobile connectivity technologies such as better indoor coverage, low cost, energy efficiency, and greater device connectivity. The hardware manufacturers offer various private NB-IoT modules that exhibit a maximum life expectancy of up to ten years.

Private NB-IoT modules cost USD 15–20 and it is expected that the price will further drop in the upcoming years. Due to all these benefits, private NB-IoT technology is being significantly deployed for various end-use applications across the globe. Some of the key factors driving the market growth are increasing demand for LPWAN, low deployment cost, long battery life, extended coverage, and high security.

With the growth in the demand for LPWAN technology, the overall narrowband IoT market is increasing. LPWAN allows long-range communication at a low bit rate and is, therefore, regarded as one of the key technology choices for building IoT networks across the globe. These wireless technologies can be integrated into vehicles, streetlights, home appliances, manufacturing equipment, and even wearable devices. LPWAN offers a combination of long-range, low power consumption, and secure data transmission, which makes it one of the preferred network technologies. Well-established technology providers like NWave Technologies, Qualcomm Inc., Cisco Systems, AT&T Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd among others offer various LPWAN technologies to a number of clients worldwide.

Based on the application, the private narrowband IoT has been segmented into real-time streaming analytics, asset tracking, smart parking management, security, logistics tracking, soil monitoring, and others. The smart parking management segment accounts for the largest market share in 2019. NB-IoT based vehicle detectors consume low power; they also have a standby life of three to five years. NB-IoT base stations offer broad and in-depth coverage. Along with this, the signals are enough to cover a one-story underground parking lot. Due to all the above-mentioned benefits, NB-IoT is increasingly being used for network communications in smart parking solutions. The companies are able to manage their parking places and increase the revenue collected from them with the help of NB-IoT-based smart parking systems.

