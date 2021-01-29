Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Market Staggering Double Digit Cagr Till 2023

The European market is expected to hold the second largest market share for the global Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) market over the forecast period. Norway and Sweden are among the key countries within the European Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) market. The subtypes atrial tachycardia and Atrioventricular Reentrant Tachycardia (AVRT) account for approximately 10% and 30% of the SVT cases, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region is emerging at the highest growth rate than any other region globally. In the region, countries such as China and Japan are exhibiting high occurrence rate for heart disorders. The increasing demand for diagnostic outpatient surgeries has fueled the growth of the Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) market in Asia Pacific. In India, the increasing healthcare services, availability of low cost of labor, increasing number of hospitals, and better access to technology drive the growth of this market.

Segmentation

The Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the global Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) market is segmented into AV Nodal Re-Entrant Tachycardia (AVNRT), AV Reciprocating Tachycardia (AVRT), Paroxysmal atrial tachycardia (PAT), and Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW).

On the basis of diagnosis, the global Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) market is classified into Electrophysiology Study (EPS), stress test, cardiac catheterization, coronary angiography, Electrocardiogram (ECG), echocardiogram, Holter monitor, event monitor, implantable monitor, lab tests, and others. Lab tests are further classified into blood test, urine test, and others.

On the basis of treatment, the global Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) market is classified into physical maneuvers, medications, catheter ablation, pacemaker, and cardioversion. Medication can be segmented into calcium channel blockers, beta blockers, antiarrhythmic medication, and others. Calcium channel blockers are further divided into diltiazem, verapamil, and others. Antiarrhythmic medication is divided into sotalol, amiodarone, amiodarone, flecainide, propafenone, and adenosine.

On the basis of end-user, the global Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) market is classified into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, medical research centers, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT) market are GlaxoSmithKline PLC (U.K.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), AstraZeneca PLC (U.K.), Teva pharmaceutical industries (Israel), Sanofi SA (France), Medtronic, Inc. (U.S.), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), (Alcon) Novartis (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (U.S.), and others.

For More Reports @