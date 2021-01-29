Global Virtual NetworkingBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s study indicates that the global virtual networking market is poised to mark a CAGR of 34.3% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The report further reveals that the global market is anticipated to value at USD 62,080.4 Mn towards the end of 2023. With the advent of globalization and digitization, enterprises are leveraging server virtualization for reaching more customers. The multi-tiered application architecture supported by server virtualization is likely to augment the global virtual networking market over the next couple of years.

Also Read: https://www.evernote.com/shard/s648/client/snv?noteGuid=889d5b11-03fb-18b4-8e8f-623da5d3e664¬eKey=2300bc087be04da1a2c85f864b838dc9&sn=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.evernote.com%2Fshard%2Fs648%2Fsh%2F889d5b11-03fb-18b4-8e8f-623da5d3e664%2F2300bc087be04da1a2c85f864b838dc9&title=Virtual%2BNetworking%2BMarket%2BExpectations%2Band%2BGrowth%2BTrends%2BHighlighted%2BUntil%2B2023

The developments in the IoT technology is prognosticated to pave the way for the growth of the virtual networking market in the foreseeable future. In addition, the market is presumed to scale new heights with the integration of cloud based platforms. The amalgamation of cloud and IoT technology has been presumed to boost the growth trajectory of the virtual networking market over the assessment period.

Also Read: https://www.slideshare.net/KiranSonawane26/statistical-analytics-market-1-241572711

Key players are focusing on the capitalization of 5G services for the growth of the market. The market looks attractive at present and has been forecasted to remain so in the upcoming years. Nevertheless, the lack of technical expertise coupled with high costs associated with research & development is prognosticated to check the expansion of the virtual networking market across the review period.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/bioherbicides-market-projected-to-reach-usd-235-billion-by-2024-2021-01-21

By type, the virtual networking market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. Among these, the services segment currently holds the maximum market share and is projected to value at USD 31,911.2 Mn by the end of 2023. It is also expected to thrive at a relatively higher CAGR owing to a drastic increase in virtual cloud networking, network automation, and DevOps automation

.Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cubesat-market-worldwide-analysis-future-growth-key-players-review-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-19

By application, the virtual networking market has been segmented into BFSI, public sector, manufacturing, hospitality, IT & telecommunication, and healthcare. Among these, IT & telecommunication segment presently dominating the global market. The report indicates that the segment’s value is likely to reach USD 17,584.6 Mn towards the end of 2023 expanding at a comparatively higher CAGR of 37.17%. The deployment of virtual networking in the IT sector assures cost-cutting and efficiency, which is likely to favor the growth of the segment over 2023.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/connected-iot-devices-market-2021-global-trends-sales-revenue-opportunity-assessment-future-prospects-company-profile-and-growth-by-forecast-2023-2021-01-12

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/