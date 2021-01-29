Global AR and VR Smart Glasses By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Market Research Future published a research report on “AR and VR Smart Glasses Market Research Report- Global Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Highlights

The global AR and VR smart glasses market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. Increasing emergence of cloud-based technologies is a major factor driving the growth of the market. AR and VR are considered to be the next big computing platforms. Moreover, increasing demand for AR and VR smart glasses across various industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and IT & telecommunications is fueling the growth of the global market.

The global AR and VR Smart Glasses Market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the AR and VR smart glasses market in North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the North American AR and VR smart glasses market owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Microsoft Corporation, Osterhout Design Group, Royole Corporation, Kopin Corporation, Imprint Energy, Inc., FlexEl, LLC, Razer Inc., Avegant, Google Inc., Oculus VR, Vuzix and Atheer in this region.

Due to the drastic fall in the usage of native applications and a considerable shift towards the adoption of mobile applications in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Additionally, North America also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows a higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. Increasing need for innovations and advancements in the technology are other major factors responsible for the growth of the global AR and VR smart glasses market.

In the global AR and VR smart glasses market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to the increasing investments in the augmented reality and virtual reality market across different countries in the region.

