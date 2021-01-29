Global Kids Tablet By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Overview

The Global Kids Tablet Market is expected to grow from USD 9.12 billion in 2018 to USD 23 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. With the growing innovations and advancements, such as intuitive controls, including touch and voice control, electronic devices have become easier to use for all age groups, primarily children. The latest models of tablets are equipped with large screens and superior touch controls, which has made them suitable for children. These devices are primarily used by kids to play games such as Mad Libs and remain updated regarding their surroundings. Furthermore, the increasing use of online platforms to enhance the learning experience is driving the adoption of kids tablets.

Key Players

The Key Players in the kids tablet market are Lenovo Group Limited (Hong Kong), Apple Inc. (US), KD GROUP (US), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), Amazon.com, Inc (US), OpenText Corporation (Canada), LogRhythm, Inc. (US), Mattel, Inc. (US), and AccessData (US).

Other prominent players studied for the Kids Tablet Market are Micromax (India), CONTIXO (US), LeapFrog Enterprises (US), FireEye (US), Ping Tech Pvt. Ltd (India), Bubblegum (South Africa), dragontouch.com (US) among others

Segmentation

The global kids’ tablet market has been segmented on the basis connectivity, RAM size, end user, and region.

Based on connectivity, the global kids’ tablet market has been segmented into Wi-Fi enabled and SIM enabled.

By RAM size, the global kids’ tablet market has been classified as less than 1 GB and 1 GB and above.

Based on end user, the market has been divided into less than 5 years, 5 to 10 years, and 10 to 15 years.

On the basis of region, the market has been classified as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Central and South America.

