Global Wafer FabricationBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Overview

The market for wafer fabrication 2020 can expect to reach a valuation of USD 62 Billion by 2025-end, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Additionally, the market is likely to procure a growth rate of 4% during the forecast period, which is between 2019 and 2025.

That said, the Wafer Fabrication Market is presumed to do well in the years ahead, on account of the thriving consumer electronics industry, along with frequent technological innovations in the telecom sector. The semiconductor industry is also presumed to be quite resilient in the face of unexpected event, given the continuous technological advancements and intense efforts on the part of the renowned players to compensate for the revenue loss. The rapid advancements in network circulation have boosted the manufacturing of smartphones as well as other electronic devices that are extensively deployed in network and telecommunication applications; leading to more demand for fabrication and electronic components process.

The wafer fabrication market also benefits from the escalating demand for silicon wafers, and the surge in equipment footprint. Advancements in wafer technologies for denser packaging of semiconductor devices like transistors and MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical system) can emerge as lucrative opportunities for the industry contenders in the following years.

Segmentation

The wafer fab market has been studied extensively, keeping in mind the primary segments of equipment type, fabrication process and end user.

The equipment types considered in the report are ion implantation equipment, diffusion systems, oxidation systems, photolithography equipment, epitaxial reactors, and others.

The fabrication processes studied are front end of line processing as well as back end of line processing.

Wafer Fabrication Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Among the regions mentioned above, the market is dominated by Asia-Pacific due to a higher demand for Wafer Fabrication for consumer electronics, aerospace, aviation, and military applications. The region is also expected to grow to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As Asia-Pacific is highly occupied by these industries and verticals, MEMS Wafer Fabrications have their major implications in consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace, and the region holds most of the developing countries with emerging economies.

