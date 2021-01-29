Global Mining Automation Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

Overview

Several enterprises are adopting automation to enhance productivity. Automated equipment requires high capital expenditure and can cost millions of dollars for design, fabrication, and installation, depending on the degree of automation. Many enterprises are expected to adopt industrial robots due to the trend of automation and innovative technological advancements. The global mining automation market is growing at a significant rate and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global Mining Automation Market are heavily investing in acquiring the latest and advanced process control technologies from key players. Mining automation provides various services and solutions to increase product quality and quantity and reliability while reducing design and production costs by adopting new integrated services and solutions. Mining automation uses various components to have control of various operations of an industry without meaningful intervention from humans to provide automatic control performance.

Emerson Electric Co. is a leading manufacturer of process control systems, valves, and analytical instruments. Emerson’s biggest advantage is its wide range of automation solutions and skilled workforce. Other companies are also providing a wide range of solutions related to automation, thereby contributing to generating high market value for the mining automation market.

Key Players

The Key Players in the mining automation market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are MST Global, ABB Limited, Komatsu Limited, Hexagon AB, Hitachi Limited, Trimble Inc, Rockwell Automation, Emerson Electric Co, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Wabtec Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Siemens AG, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc, Sandvik AB, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, among others. These players contribute significantly to market growth. Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 35–40% in the mining automation market.

Segmentation

The Global Mining Automation Market has been segmented based on offering, operation, and region.

By offering, the market has been segmented into hardware (autonomous mining truck, autonomous drilling rig, mining load-haul-dump (LHD), pumping stations, tunneling equipment, others), software (fleet management, workforce management, remote operations and monitoring, temperature monitoring system, others), communication system (navigation systems, wireless mesh networks, others)

