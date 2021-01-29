Fibrocystic Breast Diagnostics and Treatment Market Global Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts till 2023

Market Highlights

Fibrocystic breasts are a non-cancerous disease characterized by round lumps which move freely within the breast tissue and normally swell and shrink with the onset and end of the menstrual cycle. It is projected that 40% of all women in North America are suffering from fibrocystic breast disease. Fibrocystic breast changes are common in women of ages 20- 50. Drinking alcohol may increase the risk of having fibrocystic breast, especially in young women between 18 to 22 years of age. The symptoms are lumps, cyclic breast pain, tenderness, and nipple discharge.

Moreover, restrains for the market includes the high cost of the surgical procedure and the risks involved in the procedures are likely to affect the global fibrocystic breasts diagnostics and treatment negatively.

Segmentation

The global fibrocystic breasts diagnostics and treatment market has been segmented into type and end users. On the basis of type, the market has been classified as diagnosis and treatment. The diagnosis is segmented into mammogram and breast biopsy. The treatment is segmented into medications, fine-needle aspiration, surgical excision, oral contraceptives. The medications are further segmented into acetaminophen, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. On the basis of end users, the market has been classified as hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, specialty clinics and rehab centers, research institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas is projected to lead the fibrocystic breasts diagnostics and treatment market in the forecast period. Rising rate in a number of surgeries due to increasing healthcare awareness, advancement in technology, medical tourism, and the increase in disposable income are some other factors that boost the growth of the market. A widespread number of women, over 90% in some form have estrogen and progesterone levels disturbance. According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), variations in estrogen activates uncharacteristic functioning in the crucial brain memory circuit in women with a mutual version of the gene. Brain scans helped to discover that altered circuit activity is linked to changes in the sex hormone in women with the gene variant while women are performing a working memory task.

The European market is expected to hold the second largest market share as fibrocystic breasts diagnostics and treatment market is most common in Germany. The European market is projected to grow because of increase in the elderly population, growing prevalence of diabetes, and obesity in the region.

Asia-Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global fibrocystic breast diagnostics and treatment market in 2018. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising patient population, changing lifestyle, and growing elderly population. This is expected to provide favorable backgrounds for the market to grow.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the least share due to stringent government policies and low per capita income.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global fibrocystic breast diagnostics and treatment market are Argon Medical Devices, Boston Scientific, CareFusion Corporation (Acquired by Becton, Dickinson and Company), C. R. Bard, Inc, Cook Medical, Devicor Medical Products Inc., Gallini Medical Devices, Hologic, Inc., INRAD, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Bayer AG, and Allergan plc.

Browse More Healthcare Reports:

http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/polyolefin-market-demand-trend-growth-top-key-players-update-business-statistics-and-forecast-2022-2021-01-04

http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/neurostimulation-devices-market-competitive-landscape-and-highlighted-key-acquisitions-forcast-period—covid-update-report-2021-01-04

http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/anti-neoplastic-agents-market-with-current-growth-analysis-increase-future-industry-trend-by-forcast-period—covid-update-report-2021-01-04

http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/infusion-systems-market-development-strategies-and-key-player-analysis-by-forcast-period–covid-update-report-2021-01-04

http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/stroke-disorder-treatment-market—key-players-size-trends-growth-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast-2021-01-05

https://thedailychronicle.in/