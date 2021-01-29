EMEA Cardiac Valve Market Growth, Drivers, New Trends and Key Players 2023

Market Highlights



Human heart is consist of four valve. When blood first enters the heart, it passes through the tricuspid valve and then to the pulmonary valve. After returning from the lungs, the blood passes through the mitral valve and exits via the aortic valve as heart valves are one-way valves.

Furthermore, valve replacement remains the most widely used technique and the proportion of valve repair procedures is increasing in experienced treatment centers. Moreover, developing medical technology and its wide range of applications used in the treatment of various cardiac diseases will fuel the growth of the market over the corresponding period.

However, high cost of the treatment likely to restrain the growth of the market over the assessment period.

The EMEA cardiac valve market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period 2017–2023.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 90 market data tables and figures spread over 80 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “cardiac valve market research report–Europe, the Middle East & Africa forecast till 2023.”

Major Players in Cardiac Valve Market

Some of the key players in the Europe, the Middle East & Africa market are Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (an Abbott Laboratories Company) (U.S.), LivaNova PLC (U.K.), Symetis SA (Switzerland), Jenavalve Technology, Inc. (Germany), CryoLife, Inc. (U.S.), TTK HealthCare (India), Colibri Heart Valve, LLC (U.S.), Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Braile Biomédica (Brazil)

