Flame Arrestor Market 2021: COVID-19 Impact Trends, Global Analysis with Focus on Opportunities, Growth Potential, Demand, Future Estimations and Statistics

Market Highlights

Flame Arrestors offer the benefits of improved durability, grip, improved fuel efficiency, noise reduction, reduced carbon emission, or all in combination.

The Global Flame Arrestors Market is expected to witness 5.50% CAGR during the forecast period and the market size is expected to reach USD 10.1 Billion by 2025.

The global flame arrestors market is segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region. The market is segmented based on type as in-line and end-of-line. By application, the global market is segmented into the storage tank, pipeline, incinerator, ventilation system, and others. By end-user, the market is segmented as chemical, oil & gas, metals & mining, pharmaceutical, waste-to-energy plant, and others. By region, the global market for flame arrestors is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The growing demand for flame arrestors in major end-use industries, government regulations regarding workplace safety, growth of the shale gas and tight oil activities, and growing demand for flame protection in ventilation systems, pipelines, and large storage tanks are some of the growth factors which further boosts the demand for flame arrestors in the market. However, the market growth is hindered due to the monitoring of industrial safety in emerging economies.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8530

Market Research Analysis

By region, the global market for flame arrestors is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Europe’s flame arrestors market is expected to witness the highest CAGR.

Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in the global flame arrestors market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to growing foreign direct investment in the manufacturing sector, and high growth of the oil and gas, pharmaceutical, power generation, chemical processing, and manufacturing industry. Furthermore, the strong economic growth in emerging economies, such as China and India, also contribute the market growth.

The North America flame arrestors market is projected to witness a significant growth rate owing to the stringent government regulations regarding the safety features in end-use industries and the presence of major flame arrestors manufacturers in the US and Canada. In North America, the US is estimated to hold the largest share in the flame arrestor market due to an increase in oil and gas activities and growing end-user industries.

Europe flame arrestors market is expected to witness significant growth due to the presence of a number of developed nations and their patterns of adopting safety features in the workplace. In Europe, Germany is estimated to hold the largest share in the market due to the presence of major manufacturers and stringent government regulations towards safety features in end-user industries.

The rest of the world includes the regions of the Middle East & Africa and South America. The flame arrestors market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness significant growth due to the expansion of international players and increased expenditure. South America has a significant growth rate due to a growing number of manufacturers and growing research and development activities by the major players. Furthermore, government regulations regarding industrial safety and major manufacturers are expanding their presence in the region further boosts the demand for flame arrestors in the region.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global flame arrestors market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players and provide an eight-year annual trend analysis, which highlights market size, volume, and share for Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world. The report also provides a forecast, which focus on the market opportunities during the forecast period for each region. The scope of the study segments the global flame arrestors market by application, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

By Type In-Line End-Of-Line



By Application Storage Tank Pipeline Incinerator Ventilation System Others



By End User Chemical Oil & Gas Metals & Mining Pharmaceutical Waste-To-Energy Plant Others



By Regions North America Asia-Pacific Europe Rest of the World



Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Flame Arrestors Market are Morrison Bros. Co. (US), Tornado Combustion Technologies (US), Motherwell Tank Protection (UK), Protectoseal (US), Ergil (Germany), Westech Industrial (US), Elmac Technologies (UK), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Braunschweiger Flammenfilter (Germany), L&J Technologies (US) are among others.

Read more related insights:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/powder-processing-equipment-market-2021-analysis-share-size-trends-industry-growth-and-segment-forecasts-to-2023-covid-19-analysis-2021-01-12?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-latex-gloves-market-2021-industry-analysis-in-depth-analysis-research-growth-latest-innovations-revenue-price-and-gross-margin-study-with-forecasts-to-2023-covid-19-analysis-2021-01-12?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/heating-ventilation-and-air-conditioning-hvac-market-2021-global-industry-size-analysis-emerging-opportunities-company-profile-and-industry-segments-poised-for-strong-growth-in-future-2023-covid-19-analysis-2021-01-12?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-dies-jigs-and-other-tools-market-2021-gross-margin-analysis-global-overview-emerging-trends-leading-growth-drivers-future-estimation-and-industry-outlook-2023-covid-19-analysis-2021-01-12?tesla=y

https://www.techsite.io/p/1916910

https://technologyinsights862381414.wordpress.com/2021/01/15/water-and-wastewater-treatment-equipment-market-2021-covid-19-impact-size-share-growth-forecast-key-findings-competitive-landscape-industry-analysis-segmentation-and-trends/

https://technologyinsights862381414.wordpress.com/2021/01/15/laser-welding-machine-market-2021-covid-19-impact-size-share-growth-forecast-key-findings-competitive-landscape-industry-analysis-segmentation-and-trends/

https://technologyinsights862381414.wordpress.com/2021/01/15/global-diesel-exhaust-fluid-adblue-2021-covid-19-impact-size-share-growth-forecast-key-findings-competitive-landscape-industry-analysis-segmentation-and-trends/

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research firm that takes great pleasure in its services, providing a detailed and reliable study of diverse industries and consumers worldwide. MRFR’s methodology integrates proprietary information with different data sources to provide the client with a comprehensive understanding of the current key trends, upcoming events, and the steps to be taken based on those aspects.

Our rapidly expanding market research company is assisted by a competent team of research analysts who provide useful analytics and data on technological and economic developments. Our deemed analysts make industrial visits and collect valuable information from influential market players. Our main goal is to keep our clients informed of new opportunities and challenges in various markets. We offer step-by-step assistance to our valued clients through strategic and consulting services to reach managerial and actionable decisions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/