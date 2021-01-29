Automotive Brake Linings Market Eyeing for Promising Growth 2021 | Key Findings, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Business Trends, Industry Segments, Regional Study, Emerging Technologies and Future Prospects 2023

Market Analysis

The global automotive brake linings market is predicted to have a favorable growth at 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025). Brake linings put merely, are consumable surfaces in the brake system including disc brakes and drum brakes utilized in transport vehicles. These brake linings are made from different materials namely ceramic, semi asbestos and non-asbestos. The key function of automotive brake linings is to prevent the other braking components’ wear and tear. The braking system’s overall performance has improved considerably due to constant technological developments and innovations. One such developments worth mentioning is the BBW (brake-by-wire) system that uses sensors and actuators for gathering various data such as steering angle, acceleration and wheel speed. The materials used for making automotive brake linings are heat resistant in nature for preventing friction in causing fire or sparks. Such linings are manufactured of soft yet durable heat resistant materials. It is mounted on the brake shoe using high-temperature adhesives.

There are ample factors that is boosting the growth of the automotive brake linings market. These factors as stated by the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include growing concern towards security and safety, need for brake systems with enhanced performance efficiency, need for pleasant braking sensation and improved braking capability, increasing fleet on road and growing vehicle production. The additional factors that are driving the market growth include increasing industrialization, rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, rising population, growing use of brake linings in SUV’s, increasing production and sale of commercial vehicles all over the world, growing need for off-highway vehicles owing to growing mining and construction activities, low maintenance cost and growing long distance transportation.

Market Segmentation

MRFR report offers a wide segmental analysis of the automotive brake linings market on the basis of vehicle type, material, and sales channel.

Based on material, the automotive brake linings market is segmented into non-asbestos, semi-asbestos and ceramic brake lining.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive brake linings market is segmented into commercial vehicles and passenger cars. Of these, passenger cars will dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the automotive brake linings market is segmented into aftermarket and OEM.

Regional Analysis

By region, the automotive brake linings market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Rest of the World, Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Of these, North America will have precedence over others in the market during the forecast period due to increasing commercial vehicle production in Mexico, Canada and the US. Besides, the burgeoning demand for electric cars is predicted to boost the market growth further in this region. The automotive brake linings market in the APAC region is predicted to have the highest share during the forecast period. This is owing to rising disposable income in India and China, increasing focus on car safety and growing automotive fleet. The constant improvement and innovations in the brake systems coupled with increasing investments being made in the automotive sectors will also boost the region’s market growth. The presence of leading manufacturers in Europe are contributing towards the market growth owing to growing number of collaborations amid automotive OEMs.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the automotive brake linings market include Japan Brake Industrial Co., Ltd (Japan), TMD FRICTION HOLDINGS GMBH (UK), Meritor, Inc. (US), Brembo S.p.A. (Italy), Federal-Mogul (US), SGL Group (Germany), General Motors (US), Continental AG (Germany), AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd (Japan), and AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD (Japan).

May 2019- BMW’s much awaited M8 is all set to make its debut. The car has some new customizable features that cannot be missed. Along with xDrive power distribution, suspension, engine output, and steering, the driver can also adjust another part, the braking system. It has a brake-by-wire system that is electrically powered which means there is so vacuum assistance. The company claims that this system is more precise, more efficient and quicker. The best part, drivers will have the flexibility of choosing amid two braking modes- M carbon-ceramic brakes (optional) and M compound brakes (standard).

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

