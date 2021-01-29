Image Guided Radiotherapy Market | Business Analysis and Evolutionary Growth

Global Imaging Guided Radiotherapy Market – Overview

The Global Imaging Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT) Market is growing exponentially owing to the rising prevalence of cancer and growing demand for advanced therapies are the major factor driving the Imaging Guided Radiotherapy Market. The global IGRT market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecasted period.

According to WHO, the number of patients who are presently living after a cancer diagnosis has increased compared to the past when cancer biological therapies was not available or less practiced in the healthcare industry. As per WHO the average healing rate for the US in 2013 was 196.1 in males for all ages the global rate for cancer survivors is also increasing, this number of cancer survivals has improved since the innovation of cancer biological therapies and this factor will continue to assist the growth of the cancer biological therapies market.

Get Sample Copy @https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4276

At the molecular level, cancer is a genetic disease that develops due to mutation of genes in somatic cells. The growing rates of different types of cancers calls for new and advanced treatments options. These developing therapies for cancer will have huge demand, as cancer is the 2nd largest reason for deaths in the world (as per WHO).

Industry Updates

Nov, 2017 ViewRay, Inc. has successfully installed the MR-Guided Radiotherapy System in Washington University. This initiative is expected to increase the customer base for ViewRay Inc. and strengthen its position in USA.

Nov, 2017 ViewRay, Inc. has successfully installed the MRIdian® Linac in Rigshospitalet and Herlev Hospitals, Denmark. This initiative is expected to strengthen its market in Europe.

Read More News Like:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/kyphosis-market-size-estimation-future-insights-growth-outlook-sales-statistics-and-business-overview-by-2025-2021-01-18

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ascites-market-share-analysis-growth-insights-future-trends-regional-outlook-by-2023-2021-01-18

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/myelodysplastic-syndrome-mds-drugs-market–2021-global-trends-key-values-business-opportunities-research-report-industry-demand-to-forecast-till-2023-2021-01-18

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/compression-therapy-market-2020–global-trends-size-share-analysis-of-industry-share-competitive-landscape-and-forecast-2021-01-18

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/neonatal-thermoregulation-market-2021–covid-19-impact-analysis-business-opportunities-future-scope-size-estimation-largest-share-and-global-growth-by-2023-2021-01-18

https://thedailychronicle.in/