Global Automotive Gear Shift System Market Augured to Grow by 2023 Due to Government Regulations Regarding Safety 2021 | Key Findings, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Business Trends, Industry Segments, Regional Study, Emerging Technologies and Future Prospects 2023

Automotive gear shift system is defined as a metal lever that is attached to the shift assembly framework and used to change gears. Gear shift systems can accelerate and decelerate the vehicle. The new research report about the global automotive gear shift system market published by Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts the market revenue to rise at 6.56% CAGR between 2021 and 2023.

The leading factors enhancing the global automotive gear shift system market growth include stringent government regulations regarding vehicle safety (and road safety), increase in demand for the fuel-efficient gear system, and increase in the sales of vehicles. The fourth factor highlighting market growth is the advancement of technologies. Increasing use of electronic gear shift system instead of manual gear shift system is changing the driving experience and making driving simple. Other factors backing the market growth include research and development (R&D) for better automotive gear shift systems, growth of the automotive industry, and the introduction of electric vehicles.

However, the high cost of raw materials can stop the market in its tracks.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive gear shift system market segmentation covers application, fuel system, and type. MRFR is analyzing the features of these segments to understand market trends.

The application-based segmentation of this market covers passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

Based on the fuel system, the market has been segmented into diesel, gasoline, and petrol. By type, the market has been segmented into the automatic system and manual system.

Regional Segmentation

The regional segmentation of the global automotive gear shift system market covers Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW).

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region can dominate the global market due to rising demand for passenger vehicles, increasing disposable income, and increased sales of vehicles in countries like China, India, Japan. Growing demand for the advanced fuel-efficient components is also contributing to the market growth. During the forecast period, China can be the biggest country-specific market due to the ease of doing business, increased industrialization, and low labor cost. Other countries of the Asia Pacific region are also contributing significant revenue to the market.

Europe is the second-largest regional market due to the presence of key market players, technological advancement, high disposable income, and a high density of population. The esteemed country-specific markets in this region are France, Germany, Italy, and the U.K. Other countries in Europe also generate sizable revenue.

In North America, the market is stable due to technological advancement and established automotive sector. The U.S. and Canada are the biggest country-specific markets due to the high disposable income of people living in these countries.

Key Players

Major players in the global automotive gear shift system market include Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Allison Transmission (USA), BorgWarner Inc. (USA), Continental AG (Germany), Eaton Corporation PLC (Republic of Ireland), GKN PLC (UK), Magna PT (Germany), JATCO Ltd. (Japan), Magna International Inc. (Canada), and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany).

Latest Industry News

ZF Friedrichshafen AG is launching a two-speed drive for electric cars that combines a shift element, newly developed electric motor with 140 kW maximum output, and power electronics. The transmission can increase not just efficiency, but also the range of electric cars. 17 JUL 2019

On the day of its 100th anniversary, Wen Bentley unveiled EXP 100 GT concept at its headquarters in Crewe, England. 17 JUL 2019

Mercedes-AMG has launched two compact cars. These are new CLA 45 4MATIC + Shooting Brake and CLA 45 S 4MATIC+ Shooting Brake. Both cars have more advanced and safe gear shift system. The 8-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission makes the cars more agile. The configured gear ratios help the driver to experience spontaneous acceleration in all speed ranges. The two-stage fuel injection can optimize performance. 17 JUL 2019

