Conductive Silicone Rubber Market Analysis । Size, Share, Segments, Trends, Demand, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2025

The Conductive Silicone Rubber Market is expected to register a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period and cross USD 8 billion.

Conductive silicone rubber exhibits high flexibility, elasticity, and excellent mechanical properties along with electrical and thermal conductivity. Moreover, it is resistant to cold, heat, and other unfavorable weather conditions. It is widely used to reduce or eliminate the EMI/RFI, associated with various electrical & electronics devices.

Regulatory Framework

The manufacturing of silicone rubber has certain regulations such as the Restriction of Use of Hazardous Substances (RoHS), the Dodd-Frank Act, and the US government’s International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). Additionally, the processing of rubber produces soot, which is harmful to the environment. According to the Clean Air Act, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is required to routinely adjust their allowable limits for soot emissions. The current limit for soot emission is 15 μg/m3, but EPA proposes to change it to between 12 and 13 by 2020.

Segmentation

By Product

The global market has been divided into electrically conductive and thermally conductive. They are classified based on their ability to conduct electricity or thermal energy.

The electrical conductivity of a material describes the electrical current that will occur due to a given potential difference. Apart from high electrical conductivity, the electrically conductive silicone rubber exhibits excellent radiative property, heat resistance, cold resistance, and wearability. Electrically conductive silicone has very high-temperature resistance and is completely UV stable. Highly resistant to ozone effects and extreme weather conditions, this sheet has good physical properties and will maintain its flexibility over a wide temperature range.

The thermally conductive silicone rubber has an outstanding radiation property, fast room temperature cure, exceptional abrasion resistance, sprayable thermal conductive coating, as well as excellent adhesion to metal and composite substrates.

By End-Use

The global conductive silicone rubber market has been divided based on end-use industry into automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics, industrial machines, and others.

The growth of the automotive industry across the globe is the key driver of the conductive silicone rubber market. The total automobile production stood at 95.63 million in 2018, which is expected to increase in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of lightweight vehicles. The increasing production and sale of automobiles along with the high disposable income and stringent government regulations are expected to propel the market growth. The automotive & transportation segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Extensive use of conductive silicone rubber in electrical and electronics devices is another major driver of the global market growth. Changing lifestyle trends of the consumers along with affordability is driving the demand for conductive silicone rubber in the electrical & electronics industry.

Expanding industrial base in the emerging countries such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Brazil are likely to fuel the demand for conductive silicone rubber used in a number of industrial machinery.

The other segment includes construction, food & beverage, mining, solar, and medical industries. High investment in public and private infrastructure activities is projected to propel the market growth during the review period.

By Region

North America: The regional market growth is driven by the presence of a large industrial base in the region. The expanding end-use industries, especially food & beverage, oil & gas, and electrical & electronics industries is the key factor driving the regional market growth.

Europe: The growing demand for conductive silicone rubber across major end-use industries is expected to propel the regional market growth. The automotive industry in the region is the key factor driving the demand for these coatings in the region.

Asia-Pacific: It is the fastest-growing regional market. Growth potential in countries such as India, Malaysia, and Thailand is projected to propel the market growth during the review period.

Latin America: Fast-paced industrialization in countries such as Brazil and Mexico is projected to drive market growth during the assessment period.

Middle East & Africa: The presence of large oil and gas reserves as well as an infrastructural hub is positively influencing the demand for conductive silicone rubber.

