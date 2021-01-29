Global Delivery Robots Market – Global Demand, Sales,COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Consumption and Forecasts to 2023

Delivery Robots are mainly road-driving delivery robots or sidewalk-based robots. These are used by companies to increase efficiency and reduce time and cost of last mile deliveries. The Global Delivery Robots is segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware market size is estimated to have larger market size and also increase at highest CAGR in the estimated period.

Key Players

The key players in the Delivery Robots market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are—Amazon Robotics (US), Robby Technologies (US), Robomart (US), Boston Dynamics (US), Eliport (Spain), Starship Technologies (US), Panasonic (Japan), Jd.Com (China), Nuro (US), Savioke (US), Marble (US), Dispatch (US), Piaggio Fast Forward (US), Teleretail (US) and BoxBot (US).



Regional Analysis

The market for Delivery Robots is estimated to grow at from $ 2.75 billion at a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of Delivery Robots market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

North America holds the largest market share and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period. Further to this, Europe closely following North America in terms of revenue generation considering Europe to be an advanced region in terms of technology and its adoption. North America has one of the highly developed IT sectors in countries like the US, has greater adoption of robotics technology. Apart from courier services, various food chains and food delivery services such as Domino’s Pizza, Eat24, Just Eat, and others as well as postal services, and online retail stores are making use of this technology in US and UK. APAC is expected to grow with the highest CAGR as the awareness about delivery robots and it’s potential to provide delivery services with high efficiency and at a reduced cost is increasing.

