Global Fencing Market – Overview Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2023

The global fencing market is anticipated to witness sustainable growth throughout the forecast period. Increased consumption of fencing in Asia-Pacific, the growing construction industry, investment in material R&D, and supportive government regulations & initiatives for construction is expected to drive the demand for fencing in residential spaces. However, fluctuation in raw material prices is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

North America region, to see a gradual increase in the fencing market over the forecast period

Based on region, the global fencing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share in the overall fencing market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, in 2017, which will continue with its dominance by 2023. The reason is attributed to the increasing investments in R&D for advanced materials and growing demand from the renovation and remodeling projects in the region. Moreover, various benefits of fencing such as cost-effectiveness, durability, and increased aesthetics associated with the fencing system has further enhanced the demand for this market.

Residential segment, to account for the fastest growing segment in the overall fencing market

Based on application, the residential segment is expected to exhibit maximum growth rate between the period of 2018 to 2023. The reason is attributed to rapid urbanization, which has resulted in the expansion of the real-estate market. This is backed by increased spending by the developers. This in turn has generated lot of demand for fencing in the residential segment. Hence, residential segment is projected to contribute significantly over the forecast period

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global fencing market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Fencing market by material, by product, by end-user, and by region.

By Material

Concrete

Plastic & Composites

Wood

Metal

Others

By Product

Hinge-joint Fence

Electric Fence

Welded Fence

Others

Key Players

The prominent players in the Fencing market are Betafence NV (Belgium), Jerith Manufacturing Company Inc. (US), Long Fence Company Inc. (US), Associated Materials LLC (US), CertainTeed Corporation (US), Gregory Industries Inc. (US), Bekaert (Belgium), Long Fence Company Inc. (US), Associated Materials LLC (US), Ply Gem Holdings Inc. (US), Ameristar Fence Products Inc. (US), and Allied Tube and Conduit (US) among others.

