Global Hard Surface Flooring Market – Overview Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2023

Expanding construction sector in the Asia Pacific region, along with supportive government policies and regulations to boost the infrastructure and residential construction market, is expected to drive the Hard Surface Flooring Market. India is expected to emerge as a big market for flooring due to the relaxation of FDI in construction, which is attracting foreign investments in the country. The country offers opportunities for construction companies, along with various subsidies and exemptions to help the company establish. Furthermore, flooring in the last few years has gained popularity in the Asian markets, due to shift in preferences from normal flooring to designed and decorative flooring, especially vinyl flooring. Indonesia is also projected to grow, tremendously, in infrastructure construction due to various initiatives taken up by the government.

ALSO READ-https://sites.google.com/site/constructionmarketreports/hard-surface-flooring-market-subjected-to-expand-to-showcase-rampant-growth-by-2023

Hence, Global Hard Surface Flooring Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global hard surface flooring market include Mohawk Industries (U.S.), Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Mannington Mills Inc. (U.S.), Shaw Industries Group (U.S.), Beaulieu International Group (Belgium), Marazzi Group S.r.l (Italy), Berry Floor NV (Italy), Burke Industries (U.S.), Roppe Corporation (U.S.), Surface America (U.S.), Tarkett SAS (France), TOLI Corporation (Japan), and Windmöller Flooring Products WFP GmbH (Germany).

ALSO READ-https://www.evernote.com/shard/s673/sh/8a61b936-1798-d10e-409e-f4185607ba34/7bd77c1ccb69cce3c4a2905e63fda85a

Market Research Analysis:

For this study, the global hard surface flooring market has been segmented on the basis of products, and applications. On the basis of product, the market has been segmented as resilient flooring and non-resilient flooring. The resilient flooring takes into account products such as vinyl flooring, vinyl sheet, and rubber flooring. Non-resilient flooring further includes seamless flooring, wood flooring, and laminate flooring. The resilient flooring segment is expected to lead the market due to rapid growth in vinyl flooring sub-segment. Vinyl flooring have gained popularity due to increased aesthetic values in construction, and shift in demand from regular flooring to the new age flooring. Based on applications, the market has been segmented as residential and non-residential. Residential segment accounted for the largest market share. It is due to increasing urbanization, especially in developing nations such as India and Indonesia. This transition leads to the increasing demand for homes and residential construction. This drives the demand for hard surface flooring in the residential segment. Increased investment in new commercial constructions and renovation projects, also lead to the increase in the demand for this segment.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/nitric-oxide-test-market-share-overview-trends-and-covid-19-analysis-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-21

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global hard surface flooring market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global hard surface flooring market by product, by application, and region.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/toys-market-emerging-trend-growth-demand-opportunities-challenges-and-forecast-2024-2021-01-19

By Product:

Resilient flooring (vinyl flooring, vinyl sheet, rubber flooring, and others)

Non-resilient flooring (seamless flooring, wood flooring, and laminate flooring)

By Application:

Residential

Non-residential

By Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/railway-platform-security-market-2021-key-findings-regional-study-covid—19-outbreak-business-trends-global-segments-and-future-prospects-2021-01-12

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

https://thedailychronicle.in/