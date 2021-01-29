Global Investment Analysis of Construction Market – Overview Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Research Future (MRFR) Announces the Publication of its Research Report – Investment Analysis of Construction Industry in Indonesia (2016-2021)

ALSO READ-https://sites.google.com/site/constructionmarketreports/global-investment-analysis-of-construction-industry—growth-drivers-opportunities-and-forecast-analysis-to-2021-1

An analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said: “The construction market in Indonesia plays an integral part in the financial progress of the country. The construction market in Indonesia is one of the rapidly developing markets in South-East Asia. In 2015, the construction business accounted for 11.92% of Indonesia’s GDP. The construction sector has contributed significantly to the infrastructure development in the country and thereby to the tourism industry in the country over the past few years.

ALSO READ-https://www.evernote.com/shard/s673/sh/a64338e0-f717-84b2-41bf-c1671e8a26a4/0afa65d4debb708db60dff42f1995042

According to the report, Indonesia is known as the second most productive and profitable construction market in Asia, where a huge number of construction projects are undergoing in both residential as well as non-residential sectors. The majority of the market is dominated by non-residential properties approximately around 56.67% in 2015 as compared to residential construction activities.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/hydroponics-market-is-expected-to-garner-a-revenue-of-usd-17-billion-by-2024-2021-01-21

In Indonesia, the construction industry has been growing 8% to 9% annually, due to huge demand for residential properties and growth of the property sector in major cities around the country. The public works investment is a key point in the government’s plan to provide water resources, roads and human settlement infrastructure for the long-term development.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cement-tiles-market-2021-industry-size-share-trends-global-growth-key-insights-top-companies-future-opportunities-and-forecast-research-2021-01-19

Further, the report states that construction sector as a noteworthy contributor to the nation’s economy, and in addition a crucial part of Indonesia’s future improvement, the Indonesia construction industry today confronts some challenges such as increasing price of building materials, particularly imported ones along with transportation infrastructure a key restricting factor; however enhancing availability has, for some time, been perceived as a need by progressive governments and late moves look set to enhance conditions.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/education-pc-market-2021-business-overview-on-global-level-by-growth-factors-size-share-past-data-trends-events-and-industry-shares-composed-for-rapid-growth-by-2025-2021-01-12

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the construction industry. Further information about this report

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

https://thedailychronicle.in/