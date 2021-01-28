World Algae Products Market Analysis, Future Growth, Business Prospects

Market Overview

Algae Products Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. Algae can convert carbon dioxide in the presence of sunlight into proteins and fats, which has a potential application in food and fuel. Algae products include food or feed, prepared by macro or micro-algae. Algae products are rich in protein content and have a wide range applications in food supplements, pharmaceuticals, feed supplements, nutraceuticals, and pollution control. Commonly screened algae for algae products include seaweed, kelp, chlorella, and spirulina.

North America is expected to show a higher growth rate in the algae products market over the forecast period 2017-2023. Europe is dominating the market followed by North America. Europe is major consumer of algae products supplements and food products due to increasing the consumer awareness. Furthermore, elevated demand for algae in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry is considered to be a key driving factor in this region.

Considering all these factors, North American algae products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launch by the major algae products players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading players, which includes

Algaetech International Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.)

DIC Lifetec Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Cellana Inc. (U.S.)

Alltech, Inc. (U.S.)

BlueBioTech GmbH (Germany) and

Parry Nutraceuticals Limited (India)

