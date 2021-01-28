Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast 2015-2024

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market- Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2024

The global market for autoclaved aerated concrete has been witnessing significant growth in the past few years. The booming construction sector is fueling the demand for autoclaved aerated concretes.

autoclaved aerated concrete is a lightweight, precast, foam concrete building material mainly used for producing concrete masonry units like blocks, block, lintel, floor and roof panel, wall panel, cladding panel, tile, and others. The rise in investment for construction and the increasing urbanization are the prime factors that are expected to drive the growth of the autoclaved aerated concrete industry.

The Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market on the basis of product type, size, application, and end-use. On the basis of product type, the global market is segmented as a block, lintel, floor and roof panel, wall panel, cladding panel, tile, and others. The product type segment held the largest market share of the global autoclaved aerated concrete market in 2018; it is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period On the basis of size, the global market is segmented as small, medium and large. On the basis of application, the autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented as construction materials, road construction, roof insulation, bridge sub-structure, void filling, and others. By end-use, the global market has been segmented as residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure. The commercial segment is further segmented as office spaces, recreational spaces, and others. The Industrial segment is further categorized as manufacturing facilities, warehouse facilities, and others. Based on Infrastructure, the market is segmented as road curbs, bridges, ports and others.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the global autoclaved aerated concrete market during the forecast period: MRFR

By region, the global autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The Europe market is likely to hold a majority of the market share in the global autoclaved aerated concrete market.

Europe region dominated the global autoclaved aerated concrete market in terms of revenue owing to the growing application of autoclaved aerated concrete as the building material in this region. As per the European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC), the construction industry in Europe is growing with 2% growth rate and is estimated to follow this trend in the coming years. The key manufacturers of autoclaved aerated concrete are in Germany, Poland, and the UK. Germany holds a majority of market share and is likely to be the fastest-growing country in Europe.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the second-largest share is projected to hold the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The construction industries in Asian countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and others are showing a healthy growth rate. The increasing government spending towards infrastructure, which is likely to have a positive impact on autoclave aerated concrete market. The market in China dominated in terms of market share in 2018; it is likely to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

North America is likely to hold third-largest share, the demand in the North America region is mainly driven by the construction sector. The US holds the dominant share and is projected to be the fastest-growing market in North America. The high demand is attributed to the recent boom in commercial and residential construction.

The market in the Middle East & Africa is estimated to witness high growth between 2019 and 2025 due to the growth of infrastructure and the increasing investment in road construction. Saudi Arabia holds the largest market share in the MEA. South America shows gradual growth rate owing to the rise in the number of bridge construction projects. However, the demand for AAC blocks is estimated to increase in the forecast period. Brazil holds the majority of market share and is estimated to be the fastest-growing country in South America.

The Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market size was valued at USD 7.2 Billion in 2018, which is expected to witness 6.30% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players

The Prominent Players in the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market include ACICO Industries (Kuwait), AERCON AAC (India), Masa Group (Germany), Xella Group (Germany), Broco Industries (Indonesia), Aircrete Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Wehrhahn GmbH (Germany), Biltech Building Elements Limited (India), JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. (India), and AERCON AAC (US).

