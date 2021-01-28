Global Translucent Concrete Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast 2015-2025

Translucent Concrete Market- Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

The global market for translucent concrete has been witnessing significant growth in the past two years. The booming construction sector is fueling the demand for translucent concretes.

Translucent concrete has light-transmitting properties due to embedded light optical elements. Optical Fiber is the main material used in Translucent concrete.

The rising consumer preference for increasing the aesthetic appeal of buildings is the prime factor that is driving the growth of the translucent concrete market.

The global translucent concrete market on the basis of raw material, application, and region. By raw material, the global market is segmented as concrete and optical elements. The concrete segment held the largest market share of the global translucent concrete market in 2018; it is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. By application, the translucent concrete market is segmented as facade & wall cladding, flooring and others.

The Middle East & Africa is estimated to be the fastest-growing market in the global translucent concrete market during the forecast period: MRFR

By region, the global translucent concrete market is segmented as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Middle East & Africa is likely to hold a majority of the market share in the global translucent concrete market.

The Middle East & Africa dominated the global translucent concrete market in terms of revenue owing to the growing application of translucent concrete as the building material in this region. Translucent concrete is used to enhance the aesthetical appeal of the mosques and walls of banks in the MEA. With strong government initiatives along with massive ongoing projects, the Middle East & Africa regions are expected to show phenomenal growth in the coming year, which in turn will drive the market for translucent concrete. Saudi Arabia is a key market in the Middle East & Africa. The government is focusing more revenues from new sources, such as residential and commercial construction, to lessen dependence on the oil & gas sector.

Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share of the global translucent concrete market. The presence of leading manufacturers coupled with the growing construction industry has led to high demand for translucent concretes in Europe. Translucent concrete mainly used in Hungary, but now also introduced in Germany, Italy and France. North America regions show a gradual growth rate in demand for the translucent concrete market. However, the demand is likely to increase in coming years. Asia-Pacific and South America are estimated to witness a gradual growth rate in the forecast period, as the translucent concrete is higher cost solution, so these are less preferred in these regions.

The Global Translucent Concrete Market size was valued at USD 1.2 Million in 2018, which is expected to witness 16.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global translucent concrete market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global translucent concrete market by product type, size, application, end-use, and region.

By Raw Material

Concrete

Optical Elements

By Application

Facade & Wall Cladding

Flooring

Others

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players

The Prominent Players in the Global Translucent Concrete Market include Litracon Ltd (Hungary), Dupont Lightstone (Denmark), Glass Block Technology Limited (UK), LUCEM GmbH (Germany), LCT GesmbH (Austria), Italcementi SpA (Italy), CRE Panel GmbH (Austria), Pan-United Corporation Ltd (Singapore), Beton Broz, sro, (Czech Republic), and Florack Bauunternehmung GmBH (Germany).

