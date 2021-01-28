Automotive Curtain Airbags Market 2021 | Key Findings, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Business Trends, Industry Segments, Regional Study, Emerging Technologies and Future Prospects 2023

Market Highlights

The report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) projects that the global Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Revenue is marked to exhibit moderate expansion at a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023 and to reach the market valuation of USD 4,339.5 Mn by the end of the review period. High global demand for passenger and commercial vehicles that are equipped with all the advanced safety features as a result of rapid rise in incidences of road accidents, increasing population, and rise in awareness regarding the necessary solutions for passenger safety are majorly propelling the growth of the global Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Revenue. Strict safety regulations imposed by the government of various regions and rapid rise in the sales and manufacturing of automobiles are also resulting in the growth of the global Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Revenue during the assessment period.

Global Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Revenue: Segmental Analysis

The global Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Revenue has been segmented on the basis of application, yarn type, sales channel, vehicle type, coating type, and region. Based on yarn type, the global Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Revenue has been segmented into polyester and nylon. Based on application, the global Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Revenue has been segmented into torso curtain airbags, head curtain airbags, and combo airbags. Based on sales channel, the global Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Revenue has been segmented into aftermarket and OEM. The OEM segment commands the key market share of the global Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Revenue during the assessment period. Based on coating type, the global Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Revenue has been segmented into silicone coating, neoprene coated, non-coated and others. The neoprene coated segment commands the major market share of the global Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Revenue during the forecast period. Based on vehicle type, the global Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Revenue has been segmented into premium vehicle, SUV and crossovers, commercial vehicle, and hatchback & sedan.

Global Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Revenue: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Revenue has been segmented into four major regions such as North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the rest of the world. The North America region commands the dominant share of the global Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Revenue owing to the high demand for passenger and commercial vehicles that are equipped with advanced safety features that ensure the security and safety of passengers, strict safety regulations imposed to improve the vehicle and passenger safety, increased production and utilization of electric vehicles, and necessity of advanced safety features as a result of increased incidences of road accidents in this region. The Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Revenue in the Europe region is expanding at a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period owing to the increased manufacturing of automobiles that are equipped with all the necessary safety features, increased investments for improving the vehicle designs in order to incorporate the passenger safety features and increased sales of economy and luxury vehicles in this region. The Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Revenue in the Asia Pacific region is exhibiting fastest growth owing to the rapid expansion of automotive industry due to increasing demand for automobiles as a result of rapidly increasing population and high disposable income, increasing emphasis on passenger safety and stringent vehicle safety norms imposed by the government as a result of increased road accidents are also fueling the expansion of the global Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Revenue during the assessment period.

Global Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Revenue: Key Players

The prime players profiled by Market Research future (MRFR) that are operating in the global Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Revenue are Ashimori Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan), Takata Corporation (Japan), Ningbo Joyson (China), and Nihon Plast Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

