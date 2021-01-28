With demand for electronics usage in emission control and for passenger cars, the Global Exhaust Sensors for Automotive Market 2021 | Size, Revenue, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Trends, Company Profile, Developments and Opportunity Assessment 2022

A sensor is a device meant for detecting or measuring a physical property and indicating or responding to it. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global exhaust sensors for the automotive market that foresees success for this market by 2022. Analyzing the market structure, this report evaluates the future growth potential of the market. It analyzes the strategies of the key players in the market and follows the competitive developments such as joint ventures, new product developments, mergers and acquisitions, research and developments (R & D) in the market.

The key factor responsible for the growth of the global exhaust sensors for the automotive market is the rise in demand in the usage of electronics for emission control, safety, and luxury. Other factors aid the market growth include increasing disposable income, rising demand for passenger cars. Stringent emission norms across the globe have influenced the automotive industry to explore alternatives to reduce particulate matter, especially in diesel vehicles.

The global exhaust sensors for the automotive market has been segmented on the basis of fuel, sensors, vehicle, and lastly, region. The fuel-based segmentation has segmented this market into diesel and gasoline. Based on sensors, the market has been segmented into engine coolant temperature, exhaust temperature & pressure, MAP/MAF sensors, NOX, O2, and particulate matter. As per vehicle-based segmentation, light commercial vehicle (LCV), heavy commercial vehicle (HCV), and passenger car.

The regional segmentation of the global exhaust sensors for automotive market segments it into the regional markets namely North America, Europe, Asia Oceania, and the rest of the world (RoW). Asia Oceania is the biggest market among all regional markets due to the demand for growth in the passenger cars in the countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. In the rest of Asia Oceania, the market is not growing at the speed at which it is growing in these four countries, but it is growing steadily. China and India account for the two-thirds of the world population. Therefore, the demand for luxury and raise in the per capita income among the youth and middle class of these two countries has triggered the growth of the market in this region.

Followed by Asia Oceania, Europe is also an attractive market due to its stringent emission norms in the region which compelled industries to drive through the demand of the market by exploring different alternatives to reduce pollution. In Europe, the most important country-specific markets are France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom (UK), followed by the rest of Europe. In North America, the market for exhaust sensors for automotive exists due to advanced technology being available there and because of the existence of an already established automotive industry. The most significant country-specific markets in this region are the United States of America (USA) and Canada.

Key Players

The key players in the global exhaust sensors for automotive market include Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Co. (India), Denso Corporation (Japan), Hella KGAA Hueck & Co. (Germany), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Sensata Technologies Holding NV (USA), and Stoneridge Inc (USA).

Latest Industry News

Auto-component maker Stuken has made its India debut. This company makes over 60 components for exhaust sensors and 40 sensors for electric/hybrid drive vehicles. 28 JUNE 2018

Austrian chipmaker AMS, mainly known as a supplier of sensors for Apple’s iPhone X, aims to expand further into the fast-growing business of making sensors, including exhaust sensors for self-driving cars. 24 JUL 2018

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

