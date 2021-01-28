Global Contact Center Analytics Market Research Report 2020

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global contact center analytics market size is expected to reach USD 1.52 billion at a CAGR of 16% from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The report discusses the present situation and the growth opportunities of the global contact center analytics market. The study offers insights into COVID-19, considering shifts in customer behavior and demand, buying trends, complexities of emerging market forces, and significant government interventions. The latest report offers information, projections, and forecast, taking into account the effect of COVID-19 on the market.

Contact center analytics are often used to measure customer service representatives’ performance, both individually and as a whole. Analytics is used better to understand the overall approach of customer experience management. In general, call centers are used to analyze interactions and define gaps so that adequate corrections can be made. The call center analytics helps organizations solve everyday obstacles.

Market Dynamics

Factors promoting the growth of the market for contact center analytics are growing demand for better customer experience management solutions, allowing businesses to gain valuable insights to enhance customer experience and the expansion of cloud computing. In addition, factors such as increasing demand for various analytical solutions and rising compliance requirements are anticipated to propel the growth of the market for contact center analytics over the 2017-2023 forecast period.

In turn, in the next few years, contact centers will enhance the multi-channel and cross-channel customer experience. Customers use a variety of methods, such as email, voice chat, and webchat.

Market Segmentation

The global market for contact center analytics has been segmented into component, deployment, organization size, application, and end-users.

Based on components, the global market for contact center analytics has been segmented into software and solutions.

Based on deployment, the global market for contact center analytics has been segmented into on-premises and on-demand.

Based on organization size, the global market for contact center analytics has been segmented into small, medium, and large

Based on application, the global market for contact center analytics has been segmented into workforce optimization, risk management, customer experience management, real-time monitoring, and others.

Based on end-users, the global market for contact center analytics has been segmented into BFSI, government, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecommunications, hospitality, defense, energy, and others.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the global market for contact center analytics has been segmented intoNorth America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America captured the largest market share in the global market for contact center analytics due to increased acceptance of innovative technology solutions, regional growth in customer experience management and growing consumer expectations, a hub for large-scale operations and customer contact centers and increasing adoption of cloud-based analytics solutions across various industries.

The Asia Pacific is projected to rise at a rapid pace over the 2017-2023 forecast period.

Key Players

The key participants identified by MRFR in the global contact center analytics market include Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Verint Systems Inc. (US), Genpact Limited (Bermuda), Genesys (US), 8X8 Inc. (US), Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), NICE Ltd. (Israel), Five9, Inc. (US), Enghouse Interactive (US), Servion Global Solutions (India) and CallMiner (US) among others.

