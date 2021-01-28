Personal Care Packaging Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Analysis, Growth Strategy, Top Leading Companies, Opportunity and Future Scenario by 2023

Market Scope

The Global Personal Care Packaging Market is likely to exceed USD 35.20 billion by 2023.

Segmentation

The global personal care packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, which includes plastic, glass, metal, and others. Plastic accounted for the largest market size due to its convenience and hygienic qualities. On the basis of the product, it is segmented into bottles, jars, cans, tubes, pouches, and others. By the application, it is characterized by skin care, cosmetics, fragrances, bath & shower and others. The sharp rise in the cosmetic industry is expected to drive the beauty & cosmetic packaging market in the upcoming years.

Get free sample pdf @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1838

Regional Analysis

By geography, it includes the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Geographically, rising consumer preference for eco-friendly products, growing disposable incomes, increasing demand for small packaging size are some of the factors driving the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Outlook

Saint-Gobain S.A., Ampac Holdings, LLC, Ardagh Group, AptarGroup, Albéa Services S.A.S., WestRock Company, HCT Packaging Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., Amcor Limited, Mondi Group, Gerresheimer AG, and Sonoco Products Company are key players of the global personal care packaging market.

Browse complete report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/personal-care-packaging-market-1838

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

5 Global Personal Care Packaging Market By Materials

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Plastic

5.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.3 Glass

5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.4 Metal

5.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.5 Others

………

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Future

Contact Person: Abhishek Sawant

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Address: Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com