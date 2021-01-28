In-Mold Labels Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Development Status, Top Companies, Opportunity and Forecast Research

Market Synopsis

As per the analysis by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the Global In-Mold Labels Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the review period.

The consumers today have become more careful and conscious of the appearance of labeling and packaging which is driving the in-mold labels market. The in-mold labels offer detailed information about the product in an innovative way which provides 360-degree graphics on the container. Moreover, the cheap cost in-mold labels are low-cost for a packaged container which is likely to propel the in-mold labels market 2020. In-mold labels allow the utilization of several color patterns, textures, 3D effects in a single operation. Since in-mold labeling and decorating is done by using a plastic injection molded process and no further procedure is required. So it reduces the equipment cost, decorating labor, and saves time.

The in-mold labels sector is estimated to have a huge amount of participation during the review period, due to the constant development in the packaging industry, along with increasing consumer preference for high-end characteristics. The market is also estimated to develop activities by well-established enterprises. Merging and acquisition are likely to be witnessed during the review period.

Market Segmentation

The global in-mold labels market is divided on the basis of material, technology, application, and region.

On the basis of material, the global in-mold labels market is divided into ABS resins, polypropylene, polyvinylchloride, and others. Polypropylene waste seized the market in 2016 and is estimated to be the fastest expanding vertically.

On the basis of technology, the global in-mold labels market is classified into the injection molding process, extrusion blow-molding process, thermoforming, and others. Among all, the injection molding is estimated to seize the in-mold labels market until 2023. The leading position of this vertical can be accredited to the 3-Dimensional effect on the labels coupled with economical operations as compared to other technologies.

On the basis of application, the global in-mold labels market is classified into chemicals, food and beverage, consumer goods, personal care, and others. The rising demand for branded and packaged products, and consumer awareness with respect to the authenticity of the product. Beverages manufacturers across the globe broadly utilize in-mold labels on bottles, due to technological developments such as extrusion, thermoforming, and injection molding which provides low-cost solutions.

Regional Analysis

The global in-mold labels market is widely divided into four major markets which comprise Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Among all, the European market is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR. It holds the largest market share in the global in-mold labels market. The leading position of the European region is owing to the increasing usage of in-mold labels in end-use applications such as FMCG and industrial packaging. Increasing financial stability has resulted in the advancement of the region for the packaging industry.

The APAC and North America are the other major two markets that have played a significant role in expanding the in-mold labels market. These regions have experienced growth due to the rising demand for premium, efficient, and innovative labels. Additionally, rising consumer awareness regarding the trends and increased consumption of bottled and container packaging are adding to the expansion of the market.

Key Players

The most important players in global in-mold labels are Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH (Austria), CCL Industries, Inc. (Canada), Huhtamaki Group (Finland), Cenveo Inc. (U.S.), Coveris Holdings S.A. (Luxembourg), Fuji Seal International, Inc. (Japan), EVCO Plastics (U.S.), Multicolor Corporation (U.S.), Innovia Films Ltd. (U.K), Mepco Label Systems (U.S.), Inland Label and Marketing Services, LLC (U.S.), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), Allen Plastic (Taiwan), Century Label, Inc. (U.S.), and Ameri-Seal Inc. (U.S.).

