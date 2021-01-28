Butters Market Opportunity Assessment, Current Trends, Upcoming Challenges, Company Profiles, Sales Revenue and Impact of COVID-19

Global Butter Market is projected to be valued at USD 58,119.2 Million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 2.41% during the forecast period. Butter is a high-fat dairy product processed from milk or cream. The growth of the global butter market is driven by the growth of hotels/restaurants/cafes (HoReCa) industry. However, the rising demand for vegan and plant-based butter is hampering the growth of the market. The increasing investments in R&D for innovation are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific accounted for a dominant share of the butter market in 2018 owing to the growing chocolate industry in the region. India, followed by China, is among the most lucrative markets for manufacturers in the region. The growing HoReCa industry in the region is fueling the market growth for butter in Asia-Pacific. As per the data revealed by the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC), the hotel and restaurant sector is expected to reach a revenue of USD 908.6 billion by 2020. China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, and India are the major investment pockets for the manufacturers of butter to invest. Additionally, the rising demand for convenience food and bakery & confectionery products in Asia-Pacific is yet another determinant that is boosting the consumption of butter in the region.

