Global Private Cloud Services Market Research Report 2020

Overview

Private cloud is similar to the public cloud, but it is dedicated to the requirements of a single organization. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report on the global private cloud services market that infers huge increase for this market at 21% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The key players in the global private cloud services market include Amazon Web Services (USA), Cisco Systems Inc. (USA), Dell Inc (USA), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (USA), Microsoft Corporation (USA), International Business Machines Corporation (USA), Rackspace Inc. (USA), Oracle Corporation (USA), Red Hat Inc. (USA), and Salesforce.com Inc (USA).

The really vital factor for the global private cloud services market growth is their ability to address the dynamic or unpredictable computing needs of businesses or enterprises.The second factor carrying out the market growth is small and medium enterprises (SMEs) switching over to the private cloud services that can be charged on the basis of subscription or pay-per-use. Other factors the strengthen the market growth include increasing inclination towards cloud services for secured data, growing demand for low cost & secured information technology (IT) operations, increasing cloud adoption across various industrial verticals, and lack of IT infrastructure in underdeveloped nations of Africa and the Asia Pacific. However, factors that can make the market growth hit brakes include higher initial cost for installation and lack of technical expertise.

The report on the Global Private Cloud Services Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

