Global Enterprise Data Warehouse Market Research Report 2020

The enterprise data warehouse (EDW) market is garnering substantial traction globally. The market growth attributes to the augmenting demand for efficient solutions for challenging mining data and analyzing information across the industries. Healthcare systems and healthcare organizations have become more aware of the need to leverage all of their data to support new population health management initiatives.

Moreover, increasing demand for robust warehouse management solutions from the defense and online retailing sector escalates market growth. According to the market research future, the global enterprise data warehouse (EDW) market is poised to create exponential accruals by 2027, growing at an impressive CAGR throughout the review period (2016-2027).

Additionally, increasing digital transformation, consulting, and business reengineering services & solutions influence the market growth, delivering turnkey solutions that greatly accelerate the migration of premises-based enterprise data warehouse (EDW) and Hadoop environments to the cloud. Technological upgrades such as end-to-end solutions and services for EDO2 boost market growth.

Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) Market – Segments

The report is segmented into five dynamics;

By Deployment: Web-based and Server-based.

By Product Type: Information Processing, Data Mining, Analytical Processing, and others.

By Data: Billings, Documents, Patient Records, Financials, and others.

By End-Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Labs, and others.

By Regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

September 02, 2020 —- Majesco (the US), a global leader of cloud insurance software solutions, announced that CapSpecialty (the US), a leading provider of specialty insurance for small-to-mid-sized businesses, has successfully upgraded Majesco Billing for P&C to Version 11 on Majesco CloudInsurer®. Additionally, CapSpecialty has implemented Majesco Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) and Majesco Digital1st Electronic Billing &Payments (EBP) applications, reconfirming its long-term partnership with Majesco.

On June 30, 2020, Majesco had released the insurance data & analytics platform. Additional several enhancements toMajesco Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) and Majesco Business Analytics (MBA) components enhance performance & security measures, DevOps support, and operational efficiencies.

