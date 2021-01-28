Medical Aesthetics Market Analysis 2021 With Impact Analysis of COVID-19, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast To 2027

Medical Aesthetics Market Highlights

Global Medical Aesthetics Market is expected to have a market value of USD 38,850.89 Million by 2027.

Aesthetic medicine is a broad term for specialties that focus on altering cosmetic appearance by treating conditions, including scars, skin laxity, wrinkles, moles, liver spots, excess fat, cellulite, unwanted hair, skin discoloration, and spider veins. The rising disposable income has boosted the demand for cosmetic surgeries, thereby accelerating market growth. The rising population prone to experiencing aging and rising consciousness about physical appearance is anticipated to demand aesthetic medicine further.

Medical Aesthetics Market Segment Analysis

Global Medical Aesthetics Market based on the product has been segmented into facial aesthetics, body contouring devices, cosmetic implants, hair removal devices, skin aesthetics devices, tattoo removal devices, others. The global medical aesthetics market, by technology, has been segmented into invasive, non-invasive, and minimal invasive. On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics, dermatology & cosmetic centers, and others.

Medical Aesthetics Market Regional Analysis

Global Medical Aesthetics Market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas has been segmented into North America and Latin America, with the North America market further divided into the US and Canada. The Americas spearheaded the market in 2019 and is likely to continue to command during the assessment period. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure, growing prevalence of skin disorders, adoption of cosmetic procedures, and the presence of board-certified and skilled cosmetic surgeons are the factors contributing to the growth. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the US is reported to top the list of countries with the maximum number of cosmetic surgeons globally in the year 2017.

The European medical aesthetics market has been divided into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western Europe medical aesthetics market has further been classified into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Western Europe. Europe is likely to follow the Americas due to favorable government initiatives, research and development activity, and business expansion by major players.

The medical aesthetics market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth potential over the forecast period due to the availability of skilled professionals, advanced techniques, and cheaper treatment costs are anticipated to attract more customers. China and India have the largest population pool aged between 30 and 65 years. Moreover, rising disposable income coupled with the presence of a large pool of working population is generating demand for aesthetic procedures in these countries.

The Middle East & Africa medical aesthetics market is segmented into the Middle East and Africa. The increasing number of healthcare facilities and the rising awareness about aesthetic treatment anticipated to drive the market growth in this region.

Medical Aesthetics Market Key Players

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the Key Players in the Global Medical Aesthetics Market— Galderma Laboratories, LP (US), Allergan plc (Ireland), Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH (Germany), Lumenis (Israel), and Bausch Health (US).

Key Findings of the Medical Aesthetics Market

Global Medical Aesthetics Market is estimated to reach USD 38,850.89 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.30% during the assessment period of 2020 to 2027

The Americas accounted for the largest share of the global medical aesthetics market due to the presence of prominent players in the US, high uptake rate, and increasing product clearances from regulatory authorities

Based on product, the facial aesthetic segment accounted for the largest market share of 33.3% in 2019

Based on technology, the market is segmented into invasive, non-invasive, minimally invasive. The invasive segment dominated the market with a CAGR of 8.84%.

Based on end-user, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market with a CAGR of 8.23%.

