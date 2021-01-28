Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market – Global Demand, Sales,COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Consumption and Forecasts to 2023

It is predicted that the Power over Ethernet system will gain considerable popularity in the coming years due to its ability to transfer electrical power and networking from one cable. The market is expected to see substantial growth over the projected period due to several factors, such as the growing usage of Internet Protocol ( IP) technology and the rising trend of data and power delivery over wide distances through a single cable using PoE switches and PoE injectors. The Power over Ethernet (PoE) chipsets was quickly implemented in office and industrial installations for smart lighting solutions. The transition from conventional to energy-efficient technology is causing LED lighting to rise, resulting in increased demand for Power over Ethernet (PoE) chipsets. PoE LED lighting is still in its infancy and therefore its penetration in commercial buildings is small. Yet with cost advantageous advantages over other lighting technologies, PoE lighting is expected to witness greater market penetration in the offing and thus gain consumer growth. Moreover, advantages such as low expense, low power usage, easy maintenance and reliability in deployment propel the Power over Ethernet (PoE) chipsets consumer.

Segmentation

By standard, the market has been segmented into 3AF standard, 3AT standard, and 3BT standard.

By application, the market has been segmented into LED lighting, security, connectivity, and others.

By the end users, the market has been segmented into commercial (healthcare, hospitality, and retail), residential, and industrial.

By device, the market has been segmented into network cameras, VoIP phones, Ethernet switch and injector, wireless radio access point, and others.

Regional Analysis

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Industry Geographical Research is being analyzed for North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including Middle East, Africa , and Latin America). Throughout the forecast period led by European and Asia-Pacific countries, North America is projected to lead the Power over Ethernet (PoE) chipsets market among those countries. One of the main reasons contributing to North America ‘s dominance is the technically developed infrastructure. Increasing demand for wireless technology coupled with growing internet penetration drives the development of North America’s Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets market. In the projection period Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness the fastest growth rate. In addition, government policies to expand internet penetration in emerging countries such as India and advance networking technology are essential factors fueling the development of the Asia Pacific Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets industry. In addition, numerous policy policies to encourage effective lighting solutions would fuel the development of the Asia-Pacific Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets industry. Europe is now projected to contribute a large proportion of the sales over the estimated timeframe.

Key Players

The main players on the Power over Ethernet (PoE) chipset market are listed across major regions based on their country of origin, presence across various regions, recent key innovations, product diversification and business expertise. Some of them are –Maxim Integrated (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Texas Instruments Inc. (US), ON Semiconductor (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Silicon Laboratories (US), Flexcomm Technology Ltd. (Hong Kong), Akros Silicon Inc. (US) Microsemi Corporation (US), and Linear Technology Corporation (US). These players contribute a major share in the growth of Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets market. Apart from the top key players, there are other players that contribute to the market growth. These include VISIX (US) Shenzhen Quanma Industry Co. Ltd. (China), and Delta Controls (Canada), and others.

