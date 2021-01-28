Chromatography Resin Market shows tremendous growth potential | Generate huge revenues until 2023

Market Overview:

The Chromatography Technique is used in separation and purification of colored components into individual components. Chromatography Resins are used in isolation of desired components from mixture of compounds. In chromatography, choice of resin is very important to ensure accurate separation of individual components.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Chromatography Resins Market has been segmented into Type, Technique and Application.

Based on Type, the Global Chromatography Resins Market has been categorized into natural resin, synthetic resin, and inorganic media. The natural resin segment was the largest in 2017 owing to its low-cost and easy application. The synthetic resin segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years due to its high productivity in continuous production.

On the basis of Technique, the Global Chromatography Resins Market has been categorized into ion exchange chromatography, affinity chromatography, hydrophobic interaction chromatography, size exclusion chromatography, multi-modal chromatography, and others. The ion exchange chromatography segment held the largest market share in terms of volume in 2017 owing to growing demand for this technique in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The affinity chromatography segment is expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the review period owing to its ease of operation, throughput, superior specificity, and better yield.

By Application, the Global Chromatography Resin Market has been divided into pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, food and beverages, water and environment analysis, academics and research, diagnostics, agriculture, and others. The pharmaceuticals and biotechnology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 owing to surging demand for monoclonal antibodies in crucial therapeutic areas such as oncology and tuberculosis among others. In addition to this, rising number of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMOs) in pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to propel the market growth. The food and beverages segment is expected to be fastest-growing in the coming years owing to growing consumption of the product in quality control process and rising concerns of food safety and quality.

Competitive Analysis:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Pall Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Avantor Performance Materials, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), W. R. Grace & Co. (US), Purolite Corporation (US), and Repligen Corporation (US) are the major players operating in the Global Chromatography Resins Market.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Chromatography Resin Market has been analyzed across five key regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

The North America dominated the chromatography resin market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend during the assessment period. This is attributed to the growing pharmaceutical industry and government funding for drug discovery in the region. The US is the leading country in the region owing to the increasing innovation; and presence of major manufacturing companies in the region such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and GE Healthcare. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the following years owing to the easy availability of labor and growing government investments in healthcare industry. China is the leading country in the region followed by Japan, India, and South Korea owing to growing healthcare expenditure and rising awareness for food safety.

