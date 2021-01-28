Global Tag Management Software Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2019-2025

Market Highlights

The tag management software market is securing robust growth with digital marketing proliferating across a wider customer base. Tag management software targets the unique customer behavior and stores that as a data for analysis which can help the company in understanding consumer preferences. This can enable its users in streamlining and deploying specific jobs as well, increasing the workflow and efficiency of the entire operational system as well. At its core, is JavaScript code that companies integrate in their operational process. The global tag management software market is expecting a scaling of USD 1,279.4 million by 2023 with an excellent CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period (2018-2023), reveals Market Research Future in a study that also includes market drivers such as its growing proliferation in other fields such as Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices. Demand for customization can also boost up the tag management software market significantly.

On the flipside, other digital and web-based marketing strategies can dampen tag management software market’s prospect. It is also rare to find a technical hand proficient in operating such a process and come up with instant solutions which can bottleneck the tag management software market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The tag management software market can be segmented by solution, application, deployment, organization size, and vertical.

Solution-wise, the tag management software market includes data quality, data governance, customer analytics, web analytics, artificial intelligence, and others. Data governance is leading the segment, whereas, web analytics is getting ground faster than anyone else.

Application-based analysis of the tag management software market consists campaign management, user experience management, content management, risk and compliance management, and others. Campaign management dominates the maximum share. Meanwhile, user experience management segment is getting more considerations than the rest.

Deployment-wise, the tag management software market can be segmented into cloud and on-premise. Cloud is both leading and the fastest growing segment.

Based on the organization size, the tag management software market can be segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises. Large enterprises segment is ruling the market, whereas, SMEs segment can record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By vertical, the tag management software market includes banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), IT & telecommunication, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and others. Manufacturing is the leading and is touted to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific approach to analyze the tag management software market encapsulates North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is dominating the global market by fetching a substantial market share each year. The regional infrastructure that backs the progress is top-notch. The region tends to incorporate innovative technologies rapidly so that it can win an edge over its peers which has also boosted the regional tag management software market considerably. The market is also rooting for the technology as it is cost-effective. Furthermore, a lot of big companies are operating from this region which is impacting the market in a positive way.

Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The region shares homogeneity with North America and benefits from such facilities. In particular, Western Europe is providing the necessary thrust.

Competitive Scenario:

The global tag management software market is gaining much from strategies that include merger, acquisition, product launch, and other effective methods and involve market titans. These tactics not only ensure individual growth but takes the market forward by making it more competitive and ideal for new entrants.

Tealium, in 2018, announced the provision for enhanced privacy and consent management tools in its Tealium Universal Data Hub. The company believes in empowering their clients by providing them with a grip over user preferences, affirmative consent handling, and granular privacy controls.

OpenX, in a recent agreement, acquired Mezzobit and PubNation. The plan is to make the most of their tools in advertising space.

Leading companies in the tag management software market are Google LLC (US), IBM Corporation (US), Adobe Systems Inc. (US), Tealium (US), Ensighten (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Adform (Denmark), AT Internet (France), Commanders Act (France), Datalicious (Australia), Matomo (US), Mezzobit (US), Qubit (UK), Relay 42 (Netherlands), Segment (US), Signal (US), Sizmek (US), Piwik Pro (US), Innocraft (New Zealand), Yottaa (US), Datalicious Pty Ltd (Australia), Hub’Scan (US), and Rakuten Inc. (Japan).

